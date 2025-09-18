Top Yankees Prospect Had A Spectacular Performance Wednesday
The New York Yankees are pointed towards the postseason. At 85-67, they lead the American League Wild Card race and are likely to start the Wild Card Series at home against either the Boston Red Sox or Houston Astros. They also still have a shot to win the AL East, sitting four games back of the Toronto Blue Jays.
But beyond the Major League club, they have some exciting young prospects that are worth watching and could be up at the MLB level before long. One prospect that has turned heads this year for the Yankees is slugger Spencer Jones.
The 24-year-old outfielder was selected by the Bronx Bombers back in 2022, and he had a performance to remember on Wednesday night at Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes Barre. Michael Avallone of MLB.com reported on his outstanding night.
Yankees Prospect Enjoys Strong Performance At Triple-A
"Home runs have been hard to come by of late for Jones, who entered August with 29 round trippers. The 6-foot-7, 240-pounder hit three last month but had gone deep just once in his previous 20 games before leaving the yard twice for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The two jacks produced a season-high five RBIs and nudged Jones back atop the Minor League leaderboard with 35 long balls, one more than Oklahoma City's Ryan Ward," Avallone wrote.
Jones began the year at Double-A Somerset, but quickly made his way to Triple-A. In addition to his 35 home runs, he his hit .274/.361/.574 with 78 RBI, 245 total bases and a .935 OPS. He also has picked up 100 hits in his 427 at-bats and 493 plate appearances.
He certainly has had a season to remember at the plate, and even though the power briefly disappeared, he seems to have rediscovered his stroke. Before long, Jones could find himself in the Yankees' 2026 plans at the Major League level.
He brings power from the left side and can play all three outfield positions. New York selected him with the 25th pick in the 2022 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt University. He has been one of the Yankees' best hitting prospects since beginning his professional career.
It will certainly be interesting to see if he can finish the 2025 season strong and ultimately play his way into the Yankees' 2026 plans. He took several steps forward this year, and the future appears bright.
