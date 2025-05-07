Toronto Blue Jays Minor Leaguer Accomplishes Rare Feat on Mound on Tuesday
Congratulations are in order for Toronto Blue Jays prospect Javen Coleman, who accomplished the rare feat of tossing an immaculate inning for the Single-A Dunedin Blue Jays on Tuesday night.
Playing against Ft. Myers, Coleman worked a perfect ninth inning, complete with nine pitches, nine strikes and three strikeouts.
The 23-year-old is not ranked in the Top-30 Jays' prospects, per MLB Pipeline, but he's put together a nice season out of the bullpen so far. He's gone 1-0 for Dunedin with a 3.07 ERA over nine games. He's struck out 25 batters in 14.2 innings. Drafted in 2023 out of LSU, he was a 16th-round pick of the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Blue Jays signed him last July and this is his first professional season.
It's unclear what exactly Coleman's future is with the Jays at this point, but any prospect development is good for Toronto, who is not well-regarded when it comes to overall farm system strength.
Dunedin lost that game to Ft. Myers 13-12 in 11 innings.
At the major-league level, the Blue Jays enter play on Wednesday at 16-19 overall and in fourth place in the American League East. They'll take on the Los Angeles Angels, who are 14-20 and in last place in the American League West.
First pitch is scheduled for 9:38 p.m. ET as veteran right-hander Jose Berrios pitches against Yusei Kikuchi.
Berrios is out to a solid start for the Jays, going 1-1 with a 3.98 ERA. Kikuchi is 0-4 with a 4.21 ERA for the Halos.
