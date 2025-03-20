Toronto Blue Jays Option Pair of Top Prospects to Triple-A Before Opening Day
Top prospects Orelvis Martinez and Jake Bloss have been sent to Triple-A as part of a slew of roster moves by the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday.
Per the team on social media:
ROSTER MOVES:
The following players have been reassigned to Minor League camp.
LHP Mason Fluharty
RHP Kevin Gowdy
RHP Hayden Juenger
C Matt Whatley
The following players have been optioned to Triple-A.
RHP Jake Bloss
OF Jonatan Clase
INF Orelvis Martinez
RHP Dillon Tate
LHP Josh Walker
Martinez was ranked as the No. 89 prospect in baseball in 2024, per MLB.com. He played 74 games for Triple-A Buffalo last season, hitting .267 with 17 homers. He also served an 80-game suspension last year for PED use. He's currently ranked as the No. 3 prospect in the organization, per MLB Pipeline.
He had been in the mix for a role at third base.
Ranked as the No. 6 prospect in the organization by MLB Pipeline, Bloss was acquired last season in the trade deadline deal that sent Yusei Kikuchi to the Houston Astros. The 23-year-old was a third-round pick of Houston back in the 2023 draft out of Georgetown.
He made his major league debut last season for Houston, going 0-1 with a 6.94 ERA. He struck out 11 batters in 11.2 innings. In the minors, he was 4-6 with a 3.18 ERA. He made 21 starts.
The Blue Jays figure to go with Chris Bassitt, Jose Berrios, Bowden Francis, Max Scherzer and Kevin Gausman in the rotation.
Opening Day for the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons is March 28.