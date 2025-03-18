Toronto Blue Jays Place Pair of Pitching Prospects on All-Spring Breakout Team
Pitchers Jake Bloss and Trey Yesavage impressed in the Toronto Blue Jays’ Spring Breakout game against the Minnesota Twins over the the weekend.
The two young right-handers left such a positive imprint in the Spring Breakout – the showcase that pitted top prospects from major league clubs in 15 games at spring training sites – Major League Baseball named them to its All-Spring Breakout teams.
Bloss, 23, is the No. 6 prospect for the Blue Jays, as rated by MLB Pipeline. Yesavage is No. 2.
And for their efforts in the 10-0 win against the Minnesota prospects, Bloss was named All-Spring Breakout first team, Yesavage second team.
Bloss started the game and pitched two scoreless innings, giving up one hit and striking out four.
He was followed to the mound by Yesavage, who gave up two hits and struck out the side in the top of the fourth inning. He was awarded the win in the game.
By the time Bloss and Yesavage left the game, the Toronto offense had staked the team to a 5-0 lead.
Bloss was efficient with his pitches, tossing only 20 – 17 for strikes. Yesavage threw 33 pitches, 21 of them strikes.
Bloss is projected to make his Blue Jays debut in 2025, Yesavage next season.
The former already has limited big league experience. The Astros traded Bloss last July to Toronto in a trade-deadline deal that sent right-hander Yusei Kikuchi to Houston.
He made three starts for Houston last season, posting an 0-1 record with a 6.94 ERA in 11.2 innings.
Yesavage spent his 2024 season in his final college campaign, finishing 11-1 with a 2.03 ERA in 15 starts at East Carolina.
It is anticipated he will rise quickly through the Blue Jays farm system.
