Toronto Blue Jays Unsure as to Where Top Pitching Prospect Will Open Up Pro Career
According to a report from MLB.com, the Toronto Blue Jays are reportedly unsure of where top pitching prospect Trey Yesavage will start his professional career.
The next stop, of course, remains the big question. Yesavage's stuff and college pedigree could have him prepped for High-A or even Double-A, but weather in Vancouver and New Hampshire would make for a rough first step. It may be better to open Yesavage in the Florida State League with Single-A Dunedin, especially with that September finish line in mind.
Yesavage played his college ball at East Carolina and was taken No. 20 overall in the 2024 draft. He did not play last season following the draft and his first action this spring came in the Spring Breakout Game in mid-March. He struck out the side against the Minnesota Twins.
Yesavage is the No. 2 prospect in the organization, and the highest-rated pitcher. He is ranked No. 87 overall, per MLB Pipeline. The same outlet projects him to make his major league debut in 2026, which would be good for the Jays since Chris Bassitt is coming off the books after this season. Kevin Gausman is up after the 2026 season.
Yesavage and lefty Ricky Tiedemann represent the Blue Jays' top-two ranked pitching prospects and the future core of the staff.
The Blue Jays will open up their regular season on Thursday at home against the Baltimore Orioles. If Yesavage opens up Single-A or Double-A, the season begins on April 4.
The Blue Jays went 74-88 last season.
