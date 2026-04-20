Twins Reportedly Set to Call Up Promising Pitching Prospect for MLB Debut

The Minnesota Twins are reportedly planning on adding one of the organization's top pitching prospects to the major league roster.

Left-handed pitcher Kendry Rojas, MLB Pipeline's No. 10 prospect for the Twins in 2026, is expected to be promoted to the big leagues, according to MLB.com's Matthew Leach. While Minnesota has not confirmed this roster move, the Twins did place right-handed pitcher Mick Abel on the 15-day injured list on Monday due to right elbow inflammation. Leach also reported that left-handed reliever Kody Funderburk is expected to go on the paternity list. So, either way, at least one spot is seemingly open on Minnesota's pitching staff for Rojas.

The Twins acquired Rojas last July at the trade deadline in the deal that sent reliever Louis Varland and first baseman Ty France to the Toronto Blue Jays. And so far, in his first full year in Minnesota's farm system, the 23-year-old has yet to give up an earned run in 7 1/3 innings pitched this season in the minors. In 2025, Rojas had 90 strikeouts in 69 innings thrown for five minor league teams, so the southpaw could add some swing-and-miss stuff to the Twins' pitching staff if he's officially called up.

Kendry Rojas might not be the only Twins pitching prospect being promoted

Feb 19, 2026; Lee County, FL, USA; Minnesota Twins pitcher Kendry Rojas (60) poses during photo day at Hammond Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

While Rojas will reportedly be called up by the Twins on Tuesday, one of Minnesota's other top pitching prospects may also be on his way to the majors. Left-handed pitcher Connor Prielipp, Minnesota's No. 5 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, is expected to be added to the Twins' taxi squad ahead of their upcoming series against the New York Mets, according to The Athletic's Dan Hayes. This means the 25-year-old will likely travel with the team to New York and be an option to join Minnesota's active roster if necessary.

Prielipp has a 2.30 ERA so far this year for the Triple-A St. Paul Saints, with 22 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched. The southpaw struck out 98 batters last year in 82 2/3 innings thrown across two minor league levels.

Twins fans will have to wait and see whether the reported promotions of Rojas and Prielipp become official. But, as things stand, two of Minnesota's top pitching prospects could have the opportunity to make their MLB debuts at some point this week.