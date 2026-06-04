Twins' Royce Lewis Has Been Scorching Hot Since Triple-A Demotion

Former No. 1 overall draft pick Royce Lewis was sent down to the minors by the Minnesota Twins on May 19. And since then, the soon-to-be 27-year-old has been absolutely tearing the cover off the ball in Triple-A.

Lewis, the Twins' top prospect on MLB Pipeline from 2018 to 2022, went 3-for-5 with five RBIs and two runs scored for the Triple-A St. Paul Saints on Wednesday. He also drilled a 107.7 mph grand slam in the seventh inning of St. Paul's 10-1 victory over the Indianapolis Indians, the Triple-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. That gives the former top prospect 10 home runs in 13 Triple-A games played so far this year.

The Twins infielder started the 2026 season hitting .163 (17-for-104) with three homers and 13 RBIs in 31 games with Minnesota. But since being demoted to Triple-A, Lewis has posted a .358 batting average (19-for-53), a .414 on-base percentage, and a 1.395 OPS with 10 home runs and 22 RBIs. If he keeps posting numbers like that at the plate in the minors, it seems like the former first-round pick could find himself back in the big league lineup very soon.

Royce Lewis' Triple-A stint could be exactly what he needed to return to form

Apr 2, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Minnesota Twins third baseman Royce Lewis (23) celebrates after hitting a double during the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

When Lewis was demoted to Triple-A, Twins general manager Jeremy Zoll said the organization hoped it would help "get him going and get that confidence back." Based on his recent results in the minors, it seems like the move has done just that. But even though Zoll hopes the righty-swinging slugger can find his form "in short order," it's unclear how long he'll remain in the minors.

One interesting tidbit from St. Paul's game on Wednesday, though, is that Lewis played second base for the first time this year. Minnesota manager Derek Shelton also said the former top prospect could be used at first base as well, according to Twins writer Aaron Gleeman. Lewis has played in 289 major league games so far in his career, and he's only made two appearances at second base and none at first base.

If Lewis continues to produce at the plate in the minors, simultaneously working on improving his defensive flexibility could be one way to get his bat back in the big league lineup. But, for now, it seems like the former No. 1 pick will be terrorizing Triple-A pitchers for at least a little bit longer.