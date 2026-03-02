Twins' Top Prospect Adds to Injury-Riddled Spring With Hamstring Strain

The Minnesota Twins are already dealing with a slew of injuries to notable players, including All-Star pitchers Pablo López and Joe Ryan, ahead of Opening Day. And now, the team's top prospect has suffered an injury that could delay his start to the season.

Walker Jenkins, Minnesota's No. 1 prospect in 2025 and MLB Pipeline's No. 14 overall prospect for 2026, has been diagnosed with a Grade 1 left hamstring strain, according to The Athletic's Dan Hayes. A Grade 1 injury is considered a "mild strain or pull," and Twins manager Derek Shelton reportedly said "he’ll be down for a bit." Shelton also said he wouldn't provide an estimated timeline for the 21-year-old's recovery.

While it's unclear exactly how much time Jenkins could miss, it seems safe to assume he may not be at 100 percent for the start of the regular season. And although the 2023 first-round pick wasn't necessarily expected to crack the Twins' Opening Day roster, this injury could impact when fans might get to see the outfielder make his major league debut.

Outlook on Walker Jenkins for 2026

Feb 19, 2026; Lee County, FL, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Walker Jenkins (75) poses during photo day at Hammond Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

This hamstring strain adds to the growing list of injuries Jenkins has suffered early in his professional career. He's missed significant time over the last two seasons due to hamstring, quad, and ankle injuries. As a result, he played just 82 minor league games in 2024 and 84 last year.

In addition, Jenkins has only played 58 games at Double-A and 23 at Triple-A. With that in mind, the 21-year-old was most likely set to start the 2026 campaign at Triple-A, regardless of his latest injury. But if he's able to get back to full health quickly and showcase his offensive potential at Triple-A, the 2023 fifth-overall draft pick could be in the big leagues later this year.

Jenkins hit .286 last year in his 84 games across four minor league levels. The lefty-swinging outfielder only hit 10 home runs, but he also added 17 doubles, 17 stolen bases, and 50 walks. This suggests Jenkins could be a valuable table-setter at the top of Minnesota's lineup if his offensive profile translates to the big leagues.

With no timeline provided for his recovery yet, however, Twins fans should remain patient. Rushing Jenkins back from his hamstring strain could risk re-injury later in the year and, in turn, could hinder his development in the minors, possibly further delaying his potential major league debut.