Umpire Ejects Batboy from Minor League Game Over Apparent Violation of Rule Book
Minor league umpire Richy Arredondo didn’t take any grief from anyone on the field when the High-A Quad Cities River Bandits hosted the Great Lakes Loons.
Not even the batboy.
Arredondo was working home plate Thursday night in Davenport, Iowa, and not everyone agreed with his calls.
The X site Minor League Ejections chronicled the chain of events.
It started in the top of the seventh inning, when Arredondo tossed Quad Cities catcher Canyon Brown. After a walk, Brown went to the mound to talk to the pitcher. And when Arredondo joined the group to hurry along the meeting, Brown said something and was quickly tossed.
Then, five pitches later, manager Jesus Azuajae was run for arguing a passed ball on a pitch that got past his replacement catcher. Azuajae, it appears, was trying to convince the umpire that it was a foul ball instead.
And the final ejection came just two pitches later. After Arredondo called for a replenishment of balls, the batboy took four to home plate. The umpire held out his hands, his mask in one of them, and the bat boy wasn’t too gentle as he put two in the Arredondo’s mask and the other two in his bare hand.
According to Minor League Ejections, the batboy was ejected under rule 6.04(a), which addresses the act of “trying to incite, by word or sign a demonstration by spectators through his actions.”
For the record, the River Bandits (Kansas City Royals affiliate) lost 7-1 to the Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers).
It’s a game these players and the 2,000 or so fans in the stands will remember. How often, after all, do you see the batboy get ejected?