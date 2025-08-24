Vancouver Canadians' Fans Treated to Star-Studded Seventh-Inning Stretch
Forty years ago, Hollywood actors Matthew Broderick and Alan Ruck shared the stage for a Broadway production of “Biloxi Blues.”
In 1986, they lit up the big screen in the classic “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.”
And they’re still having fun – minor league style.
Saturday night, they surprised fans in the sellout crowd that turned out to watch the High-A Vancouver Canadians (Toronto Blue Jays affiliate) defeat the Tri-City Dust Devils (Los Angeles Angels) 5-4.
Broderick and Ruck are in the British Columbia City to film “The Best Is Yet to Come,” in which, as Deadline reports, “they play best friends who, through a colossal misunderstanding that creates a ticking clock, hop in a car to find the estranged son of one of them and also try to do all the things that life has prevented them from doing.”
If leading the crowd in “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” is one of those things they had been prevented from doing, we know they accomplished that, based on this video:
It wasn't clear whether their seventh-inning stretch rendition will be part of the movie, to be distributed by Lionsgate.
Regardless, the fans saw a game with a Hollywood ending.
Sean Keys, ranked by MLB Pipeline as the Jays’ No. 27 prospect, hit a two-run, walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning off hard-throwing right-hander Keythel Key.
That was the only time the Canadians led in the game.
For Keys, it was his second walk-off homer of the season. On the year, the corner infielder is hitting just .209 but has 16 home runs and 65 RBIs in 107 games.
Now 22, Keys was a fourth-round draft pick by the Blue Jays in 2024.