WATCH: Recently Promoted Chicago Cubs Prospect Gets Clutch Hit Against Brewers
Moises Ballesteros was quick to make an impact in his first game since being promoted.
The Chicago Cubs recalled Ballesteros from Triple-A Iowa ahead of Wednesday's series finale against the Milwaukee Brewers. He took the spot of Vidal Brujan, who was designated for assignment.
Ballesteros started as the designated hitter and came up in a key situation with the bases loaded and two outs in the fourth inning. Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta worked the rookie into a 1-2 count, but Ballesteros lined a changeup to left center field for a bases-clearing double.
The Cubs' one-run lead turned into a 5-1 advantage in a game with major implications on the National League Central division race. After winning the first two games of the series, the Brewers led the Cubs by two games heading into Wednesday's matchup.
Ballesteros' success in Triple-A
Ballesteros, 21, is an intriguing prospect who could provide a boost to the Cubs' lineup in a heated playoff race. Across 379 plate appearances with the Triple-A Iowa Cubs this season, he slashed .332/.393/.496 with nine home runs, 57 RBIs, four stolen bases, 35 walks and 49 strikeouts.
That has contributed to Ballesteros being ranked No. 2 among Cubs prospects and No. 47 in the MLB Pipeline rankings. Ballesteros is one spot behind Cubs outfield prospect Owen Caissie, his former teammate in Iowa, who's ranked No. 36 overall.
With the MLB trade deadline approaching on Thursday at 5 p.m. CT, the Cubs must decide whether Ballesteros and Caissie could help the playoff push, or if dealing them for more proven major-league talent is more valuable.
