WATCH: Triple-A Durham's Carson Williams Enters Record Books With Big Swing
Tampa Bay Rays top prospect Carson Williams reached a significant milestone on Sunday.
In the top of the ninth inning of Triple-A Durham’s 4-2 series-clinching win against the Memphis Redbirds, Williams launched his 20th home run of the season to right field. With his latest blast, Williams becomes just the fourth player in Tampa Bay’s Triple-A franchise history to achieve 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases in a single season. The Bulls' affiliation with the Rays dates to 1998.
Williams joins Kameron Misner (2023), Josh Lowe (2021) and Justin Ruggiano (2007) in achieving the feat.
The 22-year-old shortstop has quickly ascended since the Rays selected him with the 28th pick in the 2021 MLB Draft. After making his mark on Single-A by becoming a Carolina League All-Star a year after his draft selection, Williams became the top prospect in the Southern League after slashing .256/.352/.469 with 20 homers and 33 steals in 115 games for Double-A Montgomery in 2024.
Williams’ latest record-setting achievement further illustrates his potential. Currently, he is tied with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre’s Jose Rojas for seventh in the International League in home runs. He also leads all shortstops in Triple-A in home runs.
Despite his productivity, a noticeable flaw in Williams’ game is his propensity to strike out. Currently, he is No. 2 in the International League with 143 strikeouts, trailing only Louisville’s Edwin Rios (144). The good news is that Williams’ tendency to swing and miss comes from pitch selection and not anything mechanical, according to the scouting report.
Williams and the Durham Bulls (67-44) sit in second place in the International League behind the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (71-42), the Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins, in full-season action.