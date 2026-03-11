White Sox Prospect Plays Crucial Role in Italy's Stunning WBC Upset Over Team USA

In one of the biggest upsets so far during the 2026 World Baseball Classic, Italy beat Team USA 8-6 on Tuesday night. And one of the Chicago White Sox's top prospects was a key contributor in that shocking victory over a star-studded American team.

Sam Antonacci, Chicago's No. 9 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, crushed a two-run home run in the second inning to extend Italy's early lead. The 23-year-old's 403-foot homer came against Nolan McLean, the New York Mets' No. 1 prospect and MLB Pipeline's No. 6 overall prospect for 2026. He also showed off his instincts on the bases by scoring a crucial insurance run for Italy on a wild pitch in the sixth inning.

Antonacci even demonstrated his defensive skills with a slick barehanded play in Italy's WBC win over Great Britain and added another web gem in the ninth inning against Team USA. Whether it's in the field or at the plate, though, the White Sox prospect has certainly opened some eyes ahead of the 2026 campaign.

Sam Antonacci could be a big part of White Sox's future

Feb 24, 2026; Peoria, Arizona, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Sam Antonacci (92) makes a catch during the second inning in Peoria, Arizona. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Antonacci was a fifth-round draft pick by the White Sox in 2024. In his first full season of minor league action last year, the young infielder hit .291 with five home runs, 57 RBIs, and 48 stolen bases in 116 games across three levels. Antonacci played 49 of those games at Double-A, which is likely where he'd be expected to open the 2026 season. But if he's made enough noise this spring, it's possible the 23-year-old could start the year at Triple-A, or be on track to make his debut at that level very early in the season.

Even though the power numbers don't jump off the historical stat sheet for Antonacci, the young prospect hit a couple of homers this spring before the WBC, including a 417-foot shot off Chicago Cubs pitcher Jameson Taillon and a 416-foot blast while facing the Cleveland Guardians' Tanner Bibee. Throw in his WBC home run off McLean, and the lefty-swinging infielder has shown in a small sample size this year that he can hit against major league pitching—and possibly hit for more power, too.

At the very least, Antonacci has put his name on the map this spring and should be an intriguing prospect for White Sox fans to keep an eye on in 2026.