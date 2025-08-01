With Mason Miller and JP Sears Gone, A's to Promote Promising Minor League Prospect
The Athletics’ trade on Thursday of closer Mason Miller and left-hander JP Sears to the San Diego Padres is giving right-hander Luis Morales his chance at the big leagues.
MLB.com reported Thursday night that the A’s will call up Morales from Triple-A Las Vegas. The 22-year-old Cuban will make his major league debut once he enters a game.
The A’s open a three-game home series against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento, Calif.
The 6-foot-3 Morales signed with the A’s in 2023 for $3 million as an international prospect. He now is ranked by MLB Pipeline as the No. 80 prospect in baseball and the No. 3 in the Athletics’ farm system.
Moving into the Athletics’ No. 1 spot on Thursday was 18-year-old Leo De Vries, a phenom who was one of the four prospects sent by San Diego to the A’s for Miller and Sears.
Morales, for his part, excels with his fastball, slider and change.
Here’s what MLB Pipeline has to say about Morales.
“Morales can light up the radar gun with an electric fastball that reaches 99 mph and sits around 96 thanks to his whip-like delivery. He trimmed his pitch mix down to three after shelving his curveball and optioned to instead focus on his developing slider and changeup, both of which have the makings of quality secondary pitches.”
He began the 2025 season as a starter but transitioned to the bullpen a month ago to limit his innings. In nine relief appearances, Morales has a 2.00 ERA over 18 innings.
Morales has made 23 appearances (14 starts) between Las Vegas and Double-A Midland in 2025. His record is 7-3 with a 3.73 ERA. He has 107 strikeouts in 89.1 innings.
At 48-63 and 10 games out of the final American League wild-card spot with 51 left to play, it’s a good time for the Athletics to take a look at the future.