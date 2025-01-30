World-Renowned Rapper to Perform at Colorado Rockies' Minor League Park in 2025
It's not every day that you get a world-renowned rapper to perform at a minor league stadium, but that's exactly what's happening in Fresno, Calif. in 2025.
Rapper Ludacris will perform at Chukchansi Park, which is the home of the Fresno Grizzlies. The Grizzlies are the Low-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies.
He is performing as part of the Fresno Tequila Fest, which is taking place on May 17. Information on the event and tickets can be purchased here.
Ludacris isn't the only big-time rapper to perform at Tequila Fest, as T.I. Rick Ross and Lil John all performed there in 2023.
The following information on Ludacris comes from Billboard:
Known for his comic persona and clever wordplay, Ludacris was one of the most successful rappers of the '00s. By the end of 2011, the Atlanta-based MC had racked up 15 Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including five No. 1 hits, and topped the Billboard 200 with four albums.
Tequila Fest might be some of the most fun that Rockies fans have in 2025, unfortunately. At the major league level, the Rockies are coming off a last-place finish in the National League West. They finished with the worst record in the entire National League at 61-101 and appear ticketed for a similar standings position this year.
Unfortunately, that's the reality for the Rockies considering they play in the division that houses the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks.
Each of those rosters have spent big money in the last two years to be playoff contenders.
