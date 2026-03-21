Yankees Finally Pull Trigger on Anticipated Jasson Domínguez Move

New York Yankees outfielder Jasson Domínguez is not that far removed from being considered one of the most highly touted prospects in baseball. But now, the Yankees have made a decision that's been widely speculated all spring.

Domínguez has been optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, the Yankees announced on Friday. Despite spending the 2025 season in the big leagues, New York is choosing to send the 23-year-old down to the minors to give him regular playing time and continue his development.

The switch-hitting outfielder signed with the Yankees in July 2019 and was at least a top-three prospect in the organization every year from 2020 to 2025, according to MLB Pipeline. Domínguez appeared in 123 major league games last year, where he produced a .257 batting average with 10 home runs and 23 stolen bases. He's even had a strong offensive showing in spring training so far, hitting .325 with three homers and 10 RBIs in 40 at-bats. But that evidently wasn't enough to keep the young outfielder in the majors, at least not at the start of the season.

Yankees' crowded outfield seals Jasson Domínguez's fate—for now

Jun 22, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Cody Bellinger (35) celebrates with center fielder Trent Grisham (12) and right fielder Aaron Judge (99) after defeating the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

After the Yankees were eliminated from the playoffs last year, it seemed like Domínguez could have the opportunity to earn regular playing time at the start of the 2026 season with outfielders Cody Bellinger and Trent Grisham both entering free agency. But when Bellinger signed his five-year, $162.5 million deal and Grisham accepted the Yankees' one-year, $22.025 million qualifying offer this offseason, that seemingly left the young outfielder on the outside looking in.

With three-time MVP Aaron Judge completing New York's starting outfield and five-time All-Star Giancarlo Stanton expected to be the designated hitter most of the time, it would've been a challenge for manager Aaron Boone to get Domínguez in the lineup consistently. Sending the 23-year-old down to Triple-A should give him the chance to work on his defense in the outfield and his right-handed hitting, which will be two key areas of improvement for his long-term development.

Stanton has dealt with multiple injuries throughout his career. If the veteran slugger or any other outfielder misses time at some point this season, the Yankees would likely consider bringing Domínguez back to the Bronx. But for now, the 23-year-old will head to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to continue working on his craft.