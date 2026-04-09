Yankees' George Lombard Jr. Is Raking Through First Five Double-A Games of 2026

The New York Yankees' top prospect, infielder George Lombard Jr., is on fire at the plate in Double-A to start the 2026 season.

Lombard, MLB Pipeline's No. 29 overall prospect for 2026, went 3-for-6 in the Somerset Patriots' game on Thursday. The 20-year-old hit a double and a home run in Somerset's 12-2 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, the Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets. It's worth noting, though, that Lombard's homer came in the ninth inning of Somerset's blowout victory, and he was facing a position player pitcher in Binghamton shortstop Wyatt Young.

Regardless, the top prospect has been dialed in offensively to begin the 2026 season. Through his first five Double-A games of the year, Lombard is now 10-for-21 with two homers, four doubles, and six runs scored. While half of those hits came in his first game, the young infielder is showing early signs of taking that next step forward in his development as a hitter.

One additional takeaway from George Lombard Jr.'s hot start to 2026

Feb 27, 2026; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; New York Yankees shortstop George Lombard Jr. (96) hits a two-RBI single against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning during spring training at Lee Health Sports Complex/Hammond Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Another encouraging stat from Lombard's early-season success is the fact he's only struck out twice so far in his first five games of the year. In fact, both of those strikeouts at the plate came on Thursday, so the 20-year-old didn't strike out at all in his first four games.

In 2025, Lombard had a .215 batting average with 124 strikeouts in 108 Double-A games played. That's likely at least part of the reason why Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said earlier this spring that the young infielder is "still developing on the hitting side." His defense seemingly hasn't been questioned as much as his offense, though. So, if the 2023 first-round pick can continue his red-hot start in the box, that bodes well for his eventual ascension through the minors.

While Lombard doesn't turn 21 until June, it still seems like he's on pace to make his Triple-A debut at some point in 2026. But if he keeps tearing the cover off the ball in Double-A, the Yankees might not be able to keep him down there for much longer.