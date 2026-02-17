Yankees Pitching Prospect Blows 102 MPH Fastball by Aaron Judge in Spring Training

When spring training first kicks off, many pitchers like to gradually work their way up to full speed ahead of real game action. But one New York Yankees pitching prospect in particular is seemingly already firing on all cylinders by throwing triple-digit fastballs in February.

Carlos Lagrange, New York's No. 2 prospect in 2025 and MLB Pipeline's No. 79 overall prospect for 2026, was seen striking out three-time MVP Aaron Judge on Monday. The 22-year-old struck out Judge on three pitches in one at-bat, with the final pitch being an electrifying 102.6 mph fastball, according to videos posted by multiple Yankees beat reporters, including MLB.com's Bryan Hoch. Judge also hit a home run off Lagrange on a 99.3 mph fastball.

While these are just a couple of live at-bats in spring training, seeing a number like 102.6 on the radar gun this early in the year is going to catch a lot of people's attention. And when that type of heater comes in a strikeout of the Yankees' captain, even more fans will inevitably be curious to see more from Lagrange.

Could Carlos Lagrange play a role for the Yankees in 2026?

Lagrange was signed by the Yankees in 2022 and has just 56 games of minor league experience under his belt. He's also yet to pitch above Double-A, where he appeared in 16 games last season for the Somerset Patriots. This makes it increasingly unlikely that the 6-foot-7 flamethrower will break camp with the major league club.

A strong spring training from Lagrange, though, could force the Yankees' hand, especially while they wait for Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodón to return from injury. But still, New York seemingly has enough other back-end rotation options between names like Will Warren, Ryan Weathers, and Luis Gil that they might not want to rush Lagrange's development unless it's absolutely necessary.

One interesting possibility, however, could be using Lagrange to strengthen the Yankees' bullpen later in the season. He's already drawn comparisons to another tall flamethrower in former Yankee Dellin Betances. A 103 mph fastball coming out of the bullpen in October could be a tantalizing option for the Yankees if Lagrange has a strong start to the season.

