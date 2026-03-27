Yankees' Pitching Prospect Twirls Five Shutout Innings in First Triple-A Game of 2026

For much of spring training, some of the New York Yankees' top pitching prospects, like Carlos Lagrange and Elmer Rodriguez, were the young arms making the most noise. But it was one of New York's other minor league pitchers who stood out in the first Triple-A game of 2026.

Brendan Beck, the Yankees' No. 22 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, tossed five one-hit innings in the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders' 8-0 win over the Buffalo Bisons on Friday. The 27-year-old gave up no runs while striking out nine in his 74-pitch outing against the Triple-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays. In fact, according to MLB Pipeline, those nine strikeouts tied a career high for Beck, who also had 18 swings and misses on the day.

Beck was the Yankees' 2021 second-round draft pick. He's dealt with multiple elbow injuries since then, though, and has only pitched in 36 minor league games before this year. But if the 27-year-old can build on his strong first outing of the season, he'll add even more rotation depth to the already impressive collection of young arms in New York's farm system.

How did other Yankees prospects fare in the RailRiders' first game of the season?

New York Yankees center fielder Spencer Jones (78) runs after batting a home run against the Detroit Tigers during the second inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Fla. on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Beck was undoubtedly the RailRiders' standout performer on Friday, many Yankees fans are likely interested in seeing how some of the team's big-name position players did in the first Triple-A game of 2026. Most notably, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's Opening Day lineup featured two highly touted outfielders at the top of the order.

Jasson Domínguez played left field and hit leadoff for the RailRiders on Friday, going 1-for-5 at the plate with an RBI and a run scored. Spencer Jones, MLB Pipeline's No. 6 prospect for the Yankees in 2026, went 1-for-4 out of the second spot in the lineup with one walk, one RBI, and two runs scored. The lefty-swinging slugger's RBI double in the third inning came off the bat at 105.8 mph to the opposite field.

With Lagrange and Rodriguez's first Triple-A starts of 2026 on the horizon, New York's future will be on display down on the farm. And if Beck continues to pitch the way he did on Friday, that's just another reason why it's an exciting time for Yankees fans to keep an eye on the RailRiders this season.