Yankees' Top Prospect Launches First Spring Training Home Run Off Red Sox All-Star

The New York Yankees' top prospect has already produced several eye-opening plays in spring training, but his latest highlight might be the most notable one yet.

George Lombard Jr., MLB Pipeline's No. 32 overall prospect for 2026, hit his first home run of the spring on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox's ace, Garrett Crochet. Lombard led off the spring training game by driving a 96.8 mph fastball from the two-time All-Star 392 feet to left field, over the replica Green Monster at JetBlue Park. The 20-year-old also added a 108.5 mph single off Crochet in the third inning, and later came around to score on a Ben Rice double.

Even though these are just a couple of spring training at-bats, getting two hits off last year's American League Cy Young Award runner-up is noteworthy, whether you're an MLB veteran or a 20-year-old top prospect. For Lombard, though, the next step will be carrying his offensive production this spring into the minor league season.

Yankees looking to see offensive improvements from George Lombard Jr. in 2026

Mar 4, 2026; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; New York Yankees shortstop George Lombard Jr. (96) rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at JetBlue Park at Fenway South. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Lombard has shown on multiple occasions this spring exactly why Yankees fans are so excited to see him eventually wearing pinstripes in the Bronx. But it's important to keep in mind that Lombard is still young—he won't turn 21 until June—and he's yet to make his Triple-A debut.

In 108 games at Double-A last year, Lombard posted a .215 batting average. That's one area in which the Yankees would seemingly like to see improvements out of the 2023 first-round pick this season. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman even said last month Lombard "could play defense in the big leagues right now, but he's still developing on the hitting side."

While Lombard's glove doesn't seem to be a concern for the Yankees' front office, the team evidently wants to see more consistency at the plate from their young shortstop. But if his at-bats against MLB-caliber pitching in spring training are any indication, Lombard could be poised for a breakout offensive campaign that puts him on the doorstep of making his highly anticipated major league debut.