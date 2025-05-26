Detroit Tigers Share Remarkable Feat Achieved from Major Leagues to Rookie League
The Detroit Tigers are loving the 2025 season, with their glitzy .630 winning percentage (34-20) and best record in the American League on Memorial Day.
But the Tigers also are loving the performance of their minor league affiliates, taking to social media on Monday to call out their records. From Triple-A to the rookie league, each affiliate has a winning record.
The Triple-A Toledo Mud Hens enter the new week with a 27-24 record, while the Double-A Erie SeaWolves are 30-15. At the High-A level, the West Michigan Whitecaps also stand 30-15, and the Single-A Lakeland Flying Tigers have a 26-18 record. The Florida Complex League team is off to a 10-6 start.
Combined, their records are 157-98 (.616).
There’s no doubt the Tigers are on the upswing. After nine consecutive seasons without a playoff berth, Detroit qualified last season and lost an American League Division Series to the Cleveland Guardians in five games.
They have arguably the best pitcher in baseball in Tarik Skubal, the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner, and are second in the American League in runs and third in team ERA.
And in the minor leagues, the Tigers have five players ranked in the Top 100 prospects by MLB Pipeline.
If MLB Pipeline’s projections pan out, the future will be very bright for the Detroit Tigers, indeed.
Only one of those prospects – 21-year-old catcher/outfielder Thayron Liranzo – is playing Double-A ball; he’s ranked No. 86 overall. Three 20-year-olds are at High-A – outfielder Max Clark (No. 7), infielder Kevin McGonigle (No. 26) and first baseman/catcher Josue Briceno (No. 81).
Bruce Rainer, 19, is a shortstop playing at Single A. He’s the No. 47 prospect.
While those prospects remain a few years from arrival in the Motor City, the Tigers have enough talent on board to carry them into the postseason this fall. And with the knowledge they have built a healthy farm system.
