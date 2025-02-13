Seattle Mariners Prospect Tai Peete Working at Spring Training Complex
The Seattle Mariners pitchers and catchers reported for the first day of spring training on Feb. 12 at the Peoria Sports Complex in Peoria, Ariz. But that group wasn't the only one present at the first day of spring activities.
Many Mariners position players made their way down to Peoria early to get early work at the facility's updated batting cages. Those players included several top 100 prospects who received invitations to spring training as non-roster invitees. But Seattle also has other promising minor leaguers at the Peoria Sports Complex who aren't a part of the spring training roster.
The Mariners are hosting their "shove" camp for minor leaguer pitchers. But some position players are also putting in work.
According to a story written by The Seattle Times Ryan Divish, Tai Peete was among the minor league hitters who were present on the first day of spring training. He was joined with top 100 prospects and non-roster invitees, Cole Young and Colt Emerson, and got some work in under the watchful eye of Senior Director of Hitting Strategy and National Baseball Hall of Famer, Edgar Martinez.
Peete was not among the non-roster invitees but he's a player to watch in 2025. He was drafted with the 30th overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft out of high school and impressed in 2024. With the Low-A (and California League champion) Modesto Nuts, Peete hit .269 with seven home runs, 71 RBIs and 45 steals in 115 games.
Peete closed out the season on a strong note. He hit .346 with three doubles, a triple and seven RBIs in six games in September.
Peete is ranked the No. 15 prospect in the organization according to Baseball America and is one of the most athletic minor leaguers the team has in its farm.
If Peete continues to develop at his current rate, he'll likely be considered one of Seattle's elite prospects at this point next year.
