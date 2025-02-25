Seattle Mariners Prospects Shine in Come-From-Behind Win Against Milwaukee Brewers
The Seattle Mariners wrapped up their fourth game of spring training with a 12-8 come-from-behind win against the Milwaukee Brewers on Feb. 24. And the win was spurred by some of the Mariners most promising prospects.
Seattle entered the sixth inning down 7-1. The team had subbed in their prospects at that point, and the prospects weren't content with letting the Brewers walk out of American Family Fields with the win.
Jack Lopez got the scoring going with a two-RBI double that scored Hogan Winidsh and Lazaro Montes.
Harry Ford, in the next at-bat, brought another two runs in with a single.
Arroyo capped off the scoring for inning with a rope to left field that brought in Ford and Bill Knight to tie the game at 7-7.
The Brewers retook the lead in the bottom of the sixth courtesy of a sacrifice fly from Luis Lara. But it didn't last that long.
In the top of the seventh inning, Windish brought in two more runs with his second home run of spring training.
Windish's homer gave the Mariners a 9-8 lead, which held through the bottom of the frame.
In the top of the eighth, Montes capped off scoring for the game with a three-run home run to dead center field that had an exit velocity of 108 miles an hour for the eventual final of 12-8.
Ford finished the game 1-for-2 with two RBIs, Arroyo was 1-for-2 with two runs brought in, Montes finished 1-for-1 with three RBIs, walked twice, scored three times and Windish went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and crossed home plate twice.
Seattle's minor leaguers have done well in early spring training games. And the Mariners front office might have tough decisions when they decided where in the system the prospects will play in 2025.
