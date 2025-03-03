Seattle Mariners Send Several Players to Minor League Camp in First Round of Roster Cuts
The Seattle Mariners are over a week through spring training games, and the team is getting a better picture of who will start the season where.
The Mariners took steps in sorting through the roster and made the first round of roster cuts on Sunday.
Seattle re-assigned three pitchers and two catchers to minor league camp and released another pitcher in the initial cuts.
Left-handed pitcher Peyton Alford, catchers Josh Caron and Connor Charping, and right-handed pitcher Tyler Cleveland were four of the five players re-assigned. The final one was right-hander Hunter Cranton, the team's third-round draft pick in 2024.
Right-handed pitcher Dauris Valdez was released.
Cranton is the most notable name included in the first group of transactions.
Cranton debuted last season at the tail end of the regular season with Seattle's Low-A affiliate, the Modesto Nuts. The former Kansas hurler made nine appearances and had a 3.24 ERA and three saves with 14 strikeouts in 8.1 innings pitched. He had the final strikeout that clinched a second-straight California League championship for Modesto.
Cranton was expected to have a shot at making the major league bullpen. But he had been seldom-used by the Mariners in their handful or games thus far.
It'll be interesting where the Mariners assign Cranton within the organization. His fastball is already in the upper 90s. His invitation to spring training also indicated the team having a significant amount of confidence in him, despite not having a lot of professional games under his belt.
Seattle called up pitchers from Double-A as recently as last season when it brought up Troy Taylor from the Arkansas Travelers.
Wherever Cranton goes, he'll likely get his shot in the major leagues relatively soon.
