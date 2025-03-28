Seattle Mariners' Top 100 Prospect Cole Young Named a Player to Watch in Triple-A
This season will be a crucial one for the Seattle Mariners at the major league level. But it will be an important one for the minor leaguers too.
The Mariners have seven top 100 prospects according to Baseball America and MLB Pipeline. They have the potential to have more on those lists before the end of the year.
There are few graduates expected from the current crop of top prospects. One player who could make it to T-Mobile Park, Cole Young, will make his debut at Triple-A to begin 2025.
Young was expected to have an opportunity to compete for Seattle's open second base job in spring training. But a sore right arm and a solid camp from eventual Opening Day starter Ryan Bliss dispelled any chances Young had at the job.
Young's progress with the Tacoma Rainiers will be closely-monitored, especially as the season progresses. A collaborative article written by Sam Dykstra, Jim Callis and Jonathan Mayo for MLB.com named Young a player to watch at Triple-A in 2025:
There was talk that Young could get a look at second base for the big league club this spring, a job that looks like it’s going to Ryan Bliss. Instead, the 21-year-old infielder will head to Tacoma for the first time and see how his advanced approach plays against pitching at that level. He also could keep getting reps on both sides of second base after a year that saw him improve his glovework at short.
Young hit .271 with nine home runs, 57 RBIs and stole 23 bases in 124 games with the Double-A Arkansas Travelers in 2024. The Travelers won the Double-A Southern League championship.
