Minor League Baseball

Top 100 Seattle Mariners Prospect, Lefty Pitcher Re-Assigned to Minor League Camp

World Baseball Classic and MLB All-Star Futures Game alum Harry Ford and left-handed pitcher Brandyn Garcia's time in big league camp ended Sunday.

Teren Kowatsch

Great Britain catcher Harry Ford is pictured during a 2023 World Baseball Classic game against Mexico on March 13, 2023, at Chase Field in Phoenix.
Great Britain catcher Harry Ford is pictured during a 2023 World Baseball Classic game against Mexico on March 13, 2023, at Chase Field in Phoenix. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Seattle Mariners are starting to make more roster cuts in the lead-up to the beginning of the season against the Athletics on Thursday.

The Mariners made the latest rounds of roster cuts on Sunday. Top 100 prospect and catcher Harry Ford and left-handed pitcher Brandyn Garcia were re-assigned to minor league camp among the string of transactions.

The 22-year-old Ford is a universal top 100 prospect (No. 64 MLB Pipeline, No. 95 Baseball America). In Cactus League play this year, Ford hit .421 (8-for-19) with five runs, a home run, six RBIs and three steals. He's a two-time participant in the MLB All-Star Futures Game and played for Great Britain in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

Garcia is ranked as Seattle's No. 16 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. He was expected to have a chance to compete for a major league bullpen job. He had a 7.71 ERA with four strikeouts in 4.2 innings pitched across six appearances.

Ford played the entire 2024 season with the Double-A Arkansas Travelers. Garcia ended the season with Arkansas after beginning the season with the High-A Everett AquaSox.

Ford is expected to begin the season with the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers. Garcia also will likely be promoted to the Triple-A team at some point this season based on his trajectory, if he doesn't begin the season in Tacoma.

Unless there's an injury to starting catcher Cal Raleigh or backup catcher Mitch Garver, the Mariners will likely hold out on calling up Ford for an extra season. Garcia could make his major league debut in 2025 based on how deep Seattle needs to go in the bullpen.

Follow Minor League Baseball On SI on social media

You can also follow Teren Kowatsch on social media on Twitter @Teren_Kowatsch.

Published |Modified
Teren Kowatsch
TEREN KOWATSCH

Teren Kowatsch is a staff writer for ''Minor League Baseball on SI'' and other "On SI'' baseball sites. He has been a writer for “On SI’’ for two years and is a graduate of the University of Idaho. You can follow him on Twitter @Teren_Kowatsch