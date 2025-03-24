Top 100 Seattle Mariners Prospect, Lefty Pitcher Re-Assigned to Minor League Camp
The Seattle Mariners are starting to make more roster cuts in the lead-up to the beginning of the season against the Athletics on Thursday.
The Mariners made the latest rounds of roster cuts on Sunday. Top 100 prospect and catcher Harry Ford and left-handed pitcher Brandyn Garcia were re-assigned to minor league camp among the string of transactions.
The 22-year-old Ford is a universal top 100 prospect (No. 64 MLB Pipeline, No. 95 Baseball America). In Cactus League play this year, Ford hit .421 (8-for-19) with five runs, a home run, six RBIs and three steals. He's a two-time participant in the MLB All-Star Futures Game and played for Great Britain in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.
Garcia is ranked as Seattle's No. 16 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. He was expected to have a chance to compete for a major league bullpen job. He had a 7.71 ERA with four strikeouts in 4.2 innings pitched across six appearances.
Ford played the entire 2024 season with the Double-A Arkansas Travelers. Garcia ended the season with Arkansas after beginning the season with the High-A Everett AquaSox.
Ford is expected to begin the season with the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers. Garcia also will likely be promoted to the Triple-A team at some point this season based on his trajectory, if he doesn't begin the season in Tacoma.
Unless there's an injury to starting catcher Cal Raleigh or backup catcher Mitch Garver, the Mariners will likely hold out on calling up Ford for an extra season. Garcia could make his major league debut in 2025 based on how deep Seattle needs to go in the bullpen.
