Top Seattle Mariners Prospect Colt Emerson Eager to Learn From Veterans
The Seattle Mariners farm system has been on display throughout spring training. Several top 100 prospects such as Lazaro Montes, Cole Young, Harry Ford, Felnin Celesten and Colt Emerson have made appearances for the club throughout big league camp.
Most prospects won't get a shot on the big league roster and are in Peoria, Ariz., to get experience and pointers. And Seattle's top prospect is eager to learn as much as he can before he returns to the minor leagues.
Emerson is considered the best prospect in the Mariners' farm. MLB Pipeline, Baseball America and The Athletic have Emerson ranked as a top 20 overall prospect or better.
The 19 year-old Emerson chatted with MLB Network on Thursday about learning from the veteran infielders on the roster.
"I've been to Mariners games before. But I just wanted to see how (Dylan Moore) and (J.P. Crawford) and how they went about their business. And how even like Ryan Bliss or (Leo Rivas), I just want to see how those guys go about their business in what they do and just kind of talk with them about stuff. And just kind of get a feel for how they do things. And maybe pick apart 'this might work for me, this might work for me, this might not work for me,' and just kind of pick up pieces. Because those guys are really great baseball players and really great middle infielders. And they've been in the league and I'm just trying to learn as much as I can from them."
Emerson finished 2024 with the High-A Everett AquaSox after missing a decent portion of the season with an oblique injury and a foot fracture. He hit .263 with 17 doubles, a triple, four home runs, 37 RBIs and 15 steals.
