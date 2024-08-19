JTG Daugherty Racing
JTG Daugherty Racing, which started life off as ST Motorsports in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 1995, got its first taste of NASCAR Cup Series action through a partnership with Wood Brothers Racing in 2006.
After a couple of seasons of the partnership with the Wood Brothers, JTG Racing had brought in NBA legend Brad Daugherty as a co-owner, rebranded the team to JTG Daugherty Racing, and would go full-time in 2009 with Marcos Ambrose behind the wheel of the team's No. 47 entry.
Ambrose would run two full seasons with JTG Daugherty Racing before moving on at the end of the 2010 campaign. With Ambrose's exit came the acquisition of 2000 NASCAR Cup Series champion Bobby Labonte behind the wheel of the No. 47 car. Labonte struggled with the team, and after an biking injury late in the 2013 season, Labonte was replaced by his fill-in driver AJ Allmendinger.
A season later, JTG Daugherty Racing scored its first NASCAR Cup Series win with Allmendinger behind the wheel at Watkins Glen International. Allmendinger would finish 13th in the championship standings that year, the best points ranking for a JTG Daugherty Racing driver in team history to date.
In 2017, the team would expand to a two car effort as the No. 37 entry was added with driver Chris Buescher, and in 2019, Allmendinger was out, and Ryan Preece took his place within the team. A season later, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. would move over to the organization in what essentially amounted to a trade with Roush Fenway Racing for Chris Buescher.
JTG Daugherty Racing would remain a two-car outfit until the end of the 2021 season. Stenhouse would secure the second-ever win for the JTG Daugherty Racing NASCAR Cup Series program in the season-opening Daytona 500 in 2023. That season was an incredible one for the team as not only did Stenhouse win the Daytona 500, but he matched the all-time team record with nine top-10s that season.
Heading into the 2024 season, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is set to return and the No. 47 team is looking to build on its two victories, 24 top-five finishes and 83 top-10s.