Richard Childress Racing
Richard Childress Racing Team Information
Car No.
Driver(s)
Manufacturer
3
Austin Dillon
Chevrolet
8
Kyle Busch
Chevrolet
33
Austin Hill
Chevrolet
Richard Childress Racing, which made its NASCAR Cup Series debut during the 1969 Talladega 500, the infamous race where the majority of drivers and teams boycotted due to safety concerns, has established itself as one of the most legendary organziations in the history of the sport.
After running 285 NASCAR Cup Series races as a driver, Richard Childress stepped aside in an effort to turn his race team into a successful race-winning and championship-winning team. It worked.
Heading into the 2024 season, RCR has achieved 116 wins in the NASCAR Cup Series ranks to go along with six NASCAR Cup Series championships. The team was also the place that the legendary Dale Earnhardt called home from the 1984 season until his death on the final lap of the 2001 Daytona 500.
The first win for RCR in the NASCAR Cup Series came with NASCAR Hall of Famer Ricky Rudd behind the wheel of the No. 3 car at Riverside International Raceway in 1983. Rudd would also win at Martinsville later that season. The following year, Earnhardt took over the car for good, and built an incredible legacy in Welcome, North Carolina.
Including Rudd and Earnhardt, RCR has fielded race-winning cars for 11 different drivers.
Kyle Busch made the move to Richard Childress Racing heading into the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season after spending 15 successful seasons with Joe Gibbs Racing. In his first year with RCR, Busch notched three victories.
In 2024, RCR will field the No. 3 car with Austin Dillon and the No. 8 car with Kyle Busch full-time, and it will also have a part-time No. 33 car, which will be shared by Austin Hill and Ty Dillon.