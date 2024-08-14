Spire Motorsports
Spire Motorsports Team Information
Car No.
Driver
Manufacturer
7
Corey LaJoie
Chevrolet
71
Zane Smith
Chevrolet
77
Carson Hocevar
Chevrolet
Spire Motorsports came to life in December, 2018 after Spire Sports + Entertainment, the parent company of Spire Motorsports, purchased the No. 77 team charter from the Furniture Row Racing organization.
From humble beginnings as a one-car operation in 2019, Spire Motorsports has grown tremendously in recent seasons. The team purchased the assets of the now-defunct Leavine Family Racing team, which allowed them to add the No. 7 team into its stable, creating a two-car organization.
Heading into the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, Spire Motorsports will field three full-time entries after acquiring a team charter from Live Fast Motorsports in September 2023. In 2024, Spire Motorsports is fielding the No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro with driver Corey LaJoie, the No. 71 entry with Zane Smith, a driver loaned to the team from Trackhouse Racing, and the No. 77 Chevrolet with rookie of the year contender Carson Hocevar behind the wheel.
To date, Spire has one NASCAR Cup Series win, which came with Justin Haley in a weather-shortened event at Daytona International Speedway in the Summer of 2019.
Spire Motorsports announced the acquisition of Michael McDowell as the driver of its No. 71 Chevrolet for the 2025 season, and also snatched veteran crew chief Rodney Childers to lead its No. 7 entry. The team later announced they would not be bringing back LaJoie as the driver of the No. 7 machine in 2025.