Stewart-Haas Racing
Stewart-Haas Racing Team Information
Car No.
Driver
Manufacturer
4
Josh Berry
Ford
10
Noah Gragson
Ford
14
Chase Briscoe
Ford
41
Ryan Preece
Ford
Founded in 2009, Stewart-Haas Racing served as a career transition for Tony Stewart who became a driver/owner for the team that season after driving for Joe Gibbs Racing from 1999 to 2008. The pairing of Gene Haas and Stewart was potent out of the box as Stewart snatched four race wins in the opening season for Stewart-Haas Racing. He and teammate Ryan Newman each made the Playoffs in that opening season for SHR.
By 2011, Stewart-Haas Racing was enjoying its first NASCAR Cup Series championship with Stewart driving the team's No. 14 entry.
In 2012, the team added the No. 10 to bring the organization to a three-car stable, and by 2014, Stewart-Haas Racing was a four-car operation. Kevin Harvick joined the team in 2014 as the driver of the No. 4 entry, and in that first season with SHR, Harvick captured his lone NASCAR Cup Series championship. SHR has remained a four-car team ever since.
Heading into the 2024 season, SHR has amassed 69 wins in the NASCAR Cup Series to go along with two NASCAR Cup Series championships.
For 2024, the team is fielding the No. 4 Ford Mustang Dark Horse with rookie contender Josh Berry behind the wheel, the No. 10 entry with Noah Gragson driving it, the No. 14 with Chase Briscoe as the pilot and Ryan Preece in the No. 41 Ford.
On May 28, 2024, Stewart-Haas Racing officially announced that the team will cease operations at the conclusion of the 2024 season. Gene Haas will retain one of the team's charters to field his own single-car Haas Factory Team entry with Cole Custer as the driver.