Team Penske
Team Penske Team Information
Car No.
Driver
Manufacturer
2
Austin Cindric
Ford
12
Ryan Blaney
Ford
22
Joey Logano
Ford
Team Penske, which was established in 1966, is a motorsports juggernaut and passion project of team owner Roger Penske. Currently, the race team competes in a plethora of racing series including the NTT IndyCar Series, NASCAR Cup Series, IMSA, and the FIA World Endurance Championship.
As of 2024, Team Penske has recorded 42 drivers' championships between 10 different racing series, including four in the NASCAR Cup Series, and the race team has piled on 20 victories in the Indianapolis 500.
The current iteration of the organization's NASCAR Cup Series program features three chartered full-time entries with drivers Austin Cindric, Ryan Blaney, and Joey Logano behind the wheel. All three drivers have scored multiple wins through their tenures with the team, while Logano and Blaney have taken home the ultimate prize -- the NASCAR Cup Series championship.
Team Penske made its first foray into the NASCAR Cup Series in 1972 with Mark Donahue behind the wheel of its race cars, and with Roger Penske helping fund the way in 1989, Rusty Wallace secured his lone NASCAR Cup Series championship in the No. 27 Blue Max Racing team. Penske would purchase the Blue Max Racing team outright in late 1990, and heading into the 1991 season, Penske re-numbered the car driven by Rusty Wallace to the No. 2.
37 of Wallace's 55 career NASCAR Cup Series wins came for Team Penske -- then known as Penske Racing South.
11 different drivers have taken wins in the NASCAR Cup Series for Penske's team, and Brad Keselowski took home the first official Team Penske NASCAR Cup Series championship in 2012. Joey Logano followed that up by winning two of his own championships in 2018 and 2022, while Ryan Blaney picked up his first career NASCAR Cup Series championship in 2023.