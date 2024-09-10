Larson to Attempt Indy 500/Coke 600 Double Again in 2025
Hendrick Motorsports, Arrow McLaren, and Kyle Larson officially announced their intentions to partner together for another attempt at the Indianapolis 500/Coca-Cola 600 double in 2025 in a press conference at the Charlotte Motor Speedway media center on Tuesday.
Larson's attempt at 'The Double' in 2025 will once again be dubbed the #Hendrick1100 and Larson will carry sponsorship from HendrickCars.com in both events. The versatile racer, who has won on the pavement in Stock Cars, and on dirt in sprint cars, midgets, and late models, will round out Arrow McLaren's four-car lineup for the 2025 Indianapolis 500.
Larson will join Pato O'Ward, Nolan Siegel, and Christian Lundgaard, Arrow McLaren's full-time drivers as a teammate in the Indianapolis 500 before flying to Charlotte Motor Speedway to compete in the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day in his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.
Larson, who took home Rookie of the Year honors in the Indianapolis 500 this year, saw his first attempt to run 'The Double' ruined by weather. The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion is ready to complete the 'Hendrick 1100' in 2025.
"I really enjoyed the month of May in Indy and racing with Arrow McLaren, but I was really disappointed with missing the Coca-Cola 600 with the No. 5 HendrickCars.com team," Larson explained. "I appreciate the second opportunity because we have unfinished business. I really want to complete all 1,100 miles, and I think we have the opportunity to battle for the win in both events."
As was the case in 2024, Hendrick Motorsports team owner, CEO of Hendrick Auto Group, and NASCAR Hall of Famer Rick Hendrick will be the official listed car owner of Larson's No. 17 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet in the 109th Indianapolis 500 in 2025.
Hendrick, who has self-sponsored Larson since the driver joined his NASCAR Cup Series program in 2021 with HendrickCars.com has continued to do so because he has seen an incredible return on investment for Hendrick Auto Group through the partnership. Hendrick says that was certainly the case with Larson's 2024 attempt at the Hendrick 1100.
"Kyle had a great month of May and showed what a gifted race car driver he is. From a sponsorship perspective, we saw an incredible lift for HendrickCars.com and measured a three-to-one return on our investment," Hendrick explained. "It was a monumental effort by all involved, but we didn't have the opportunity to see it through (because of inclement weather). Everyone learned a great deal that we'll take into next year. Now that we've experienced it once, we know what to expect, which can only make us better and more prepared. Zak and the team at Arrow McLaren are tremendous partners, and we're looking forward to finishing the job together in 2025."
Zak Brown, the CEO of McLaren Racing can't say enough positive things about Larson, and what he achieved this past May in his first attempt at the Indianapolis 500. Brown truly believes Larson will have a chance to factor into the race for the win next season.
"Kyle showed us all what he was capable of this past May, and given a second chance with better weather conditions, I think we'll all be excited to see him fight for a win at the Indy 500 and then another one in Charlotte," Brown said. "He's one of the most talented racing drivers out there, and it's a privilege to do this again with Mr. Hendrick and Jeff Gordon, who are both world-class. We can't wait for May."
Look Back: Larson Impressed in IndyCar's Month of May at Indianapolis, Saw 2024 Hendrick1100 Attempt Foiled by Mother Nature
After a solid rookie run in the Indianapolis 500 this year, which saw Larson impress as he qualified fifth for the event, and was in the mix for a top-10 finish all race long, the California native finished 18th after a late-race pit road speeding penalty.
Many expected Larson to give the Indianapolis 500 another attempt in 2025, but the aftermath of his 2024 Indy 500 bid brought those plans into question. Larson, who attempted to complete all 1,100 miles of racing between the NTT IndyCar Series event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and NASCAR Cup Series action at Charlotte Motor Speedway, missed out on the second leg of his adventure after weather delayed the start of the Indianapolis 500.
That put Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports in a position to have to make a call as to which race Larson would prioritize. They ultimately chose to remain in Indianapolis, which guaranteed Larson would make his first career Indianapolis 500 start, but that he would also miss the start of the Coca-Cola 600, one of NASCAR's marquee events.
In NASCAR, a driver must start a race in order to score points.
With Larson not making it in time for the start of the NASCAR Cup Series crown jewel event, Justin Allgaier began the event in the No. 5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. As Larson arrived to Charlotte Motor Speedway and was about to climb into the Hendrick Motorsports machine, lightning within eight miles of the 1.5-mile speedway put the race under the red flag.
The red flag was never lifted, and after a hard rain shower, the Coca-Cola 600 was called after just 249 of the race's 400 scheduled laps were completed. Christopher Bell won the race, while Allgaier was credited with a 13th-place finish in Larson's car.
Due to not scoring a single point in the Coca-Cola 600, Larson missed out on the regular season championship by just one point to Tyler Reddick, which cost Larson an additional five Playoff Points heading into the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.
However, there was question as to whether Larson would even remain eligible to compete for a Playoff berth after missing the start of the Coca-Cola 600.
NASCAR rules state for a driver to be eligible to achieve a Playoff berth, they must attempt to compete in all 36 NASCAR Cup Series points-paying races. If a driver misses a race, they must receive a Waiver from the sanctioning body in order to remain eligible. After a painstaking nine-day wait, NASCAR finally ruled on June 4 that Larson would receive a Playoff Waiver, keeping his championship hopes alive.