12-Time Bowman Gray Track Champion to get NASCAR Cup Opportunity in Clash
Burt Myers, a 12-time Bowman Gray Stadium track Modified Tour champion, will get the opportunity of a lifetime as he's been tapped to pilot the No. 50 Chevrolet for Team AmeriVet in the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray. Citrusafe Cleaners, Pinnacle Finance Partners, C3 Pressure Washing Store of Concord, ForgiveCo, and AmeriVet Securities will provide sponsorship for the effort.
The 49-year-old racer called the news, which Team AmeriVet made public on Friday, a dream.
“I’m very excited to be a part of such a monumental event,” said Myers. “Every short track driver dreams of an opportunity like this. For mine to happen at my home track, and to be able to continue my NASCAR family legacy means the world to me.”
The Cook Out Clash is an annual preseason NASCAR Cup Series exhibition event, which had been held at the LA Memorial Coliseum for the last few seasons. Bowman Gray was selected as the venue for the 2025 edition of the event, which will mark the first time since the 1971 season that the legendary 0.250-mile short track will have NASCAR Cup Series cars running on its pavement.
Myers will be paired with crew chief Tony Eury Jr., who he has worked with in the past with his FURY modified race cars.
"I'm looking forward to going to the stadium with Burt," Eury said. "We have won a lot of races together in our FURY modified over the years, and to be a part of this historic event with a driver like Burt, it's hard not to be excited."
For a team like Team AmeriVet, having a driver like Myers, who is well versed on what it takes to win at the track known as The Madhouse, and having a veteran crew chief like Eury turning the wrenches is huge. The team also hopes the attention will result in a boom for its charitable causes in 2025.
"This event will help us grow as a team with Burt’s experience and Tony Jr. as crew chief, it will contribute towards improving team performance. It's also an incredible opportunity for us to continue our mission of supporting veterans through our 50 Vets a Week program. Last season, we were proud to relieve $125,000 in veteran debt after the race in Phoenix, and our goal this time is to exceed that amount. Each race gives us a platform to make a meaningful impact in the lives of those who have served, and we can't wait to see what we can achieve together at The Clash.”
The NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium is set for Sunday, February 2. Television coverage of the event will be provided by FOX beginning at 8:00 PM ET.