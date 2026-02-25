15-Time O'Reilly Series Winner Making Select Cup Starts in RCR's No. 33

Austin Hill, a 15-time race-winner in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, will run a partial schedule in the NASCAR Cup Series this season, piloting the No. 33 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Richard Childress Racing.

With the support of long-time sponsor United Rentals, the native of Winston, Georgia, will be making at least five starts in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2026, beginning with the Straight Talk Wireless 500 at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, March 8.

“United Rentals continues to be a special part of my career, and carrying their colors once again in the Cup Series means a lot,” said Hill. “I’ve represented their company for almost a decade now, and it never gets old winning races and having success together. The No. 33 team was able to get our first top-10 last season in Chicago, and I genuinely felt like we had a shot to win the fall race at Talladega. Racing on Sundays full-time is the end goal, so expanding the track lineup will be a good challenge to gain experience. Grateful to Richard, every man and woman at RCR, ECR, and CT Spring, and of course, United Rentals for the opportunity.”

The 2026 NASCAR season marks the fifth year of partnership between United Rentals and Richard Childress Racing, as well as the brand's ninth year with Austin Hill. The company has found great on-track success with Hill, most recently with a win in the season-opening United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway for the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series season.

“We value the strong partnership we’ve built with Austin Hill and Richard Childress Racing and are excited to continue that momentum into the 2026 Cup Series season,” said Craig Schmidt, senior vice president of sales - national accounts, United Rentals. “Together, we’re focused on delivering results and showcasing the skill and teamwork that drives NASCAR success. It’s shaping up to be a great year, and we’re proud to be part of it.”

Hill has been competing in the NASCAR Cup Series on a part-time basis since he joined Richard Childress Racing in 2022, amassing a total of 15 career starts. Last season was one of his most successful years at NASCAR's top-level, collecting a top-10 finish in the Chicago Street Race and boasting an average finish of 23.4 across a five-race schedule.

The 31-year-old driver is currently in his fifth season of competing full-time in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series for Richard Childress Racing, where he drives the No. 21 Chevrolet Camaro. Since joining the team, Hill has picked up 15 wins, 52 top-fives, and 84 top-10s, in the matter of 133 starts.

“Everyone at RCR is proud of our long-standing partnership with United Rentals and looking forward to building on the strong branding, at-track activation, and hosting programs we have developed together over the last five years,” said Mike Verlander, president of RCR. “United Rentals has been instrumental in Austin Hill’s continued rise and success, and together we’re looking forward to watching him in the NASCAR Cup Series for select races in 2026.”

Additional details, including a full schedule of events for Hill in the NASCAR Cup Series, will be announced at a later date. Hill's NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series teammate, Jesse Love, is also scheduled to run select events in the series this season, and will start this weekend at Circuit of The Americas.