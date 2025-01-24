18-Time Cup Winner Kasey Kahne Returning to Xfinity Race at Rockingham
The return of Rockingham Speedway to the NASCAR Xfinity Series calendar is bringing some major stars back into the spotlight.
After more than seven years away from NASCAR National Series competition, Kasey Kahne is set to make his return at the historic one-mile racetrack, driving the No. 33 Chevrolet, a third entry for Richard Childress Racing. HendrickCars.com will serve as the primary sponsor of Kahne’s entry for the April 19 event.
“I’m excited to get back behind the wheel of a stock car, especially at a place like Rockingham Speedway,” said Kahne. “Rockingham has been a special track throughout my career. I remember winning the Truck Series race in 2012 when the sport went back there last, so to be a part of the current return is cool. Very appreciative of the opportunity that Mr. Hendrick, Richard (Childress), and everyone at RCR have given me, along with the support of HendrickCars.com, Chevrolet, Curb Records, and Karavan Trailers. I look forward to hitting the track next week for the test.”
The Enumclaw, Washington-native spent 15 seasons competing full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, amassing 18 victories for multiple organizations, including Evernham Motorsports, Red Bull Racing, and Hendrick Motorsports.
“Kasey is a great driver and a fierce competitor,” said Richard Childress, chairman and CEO of Richard Childress Racing. “Our Xfinity Series program is top notch, and we look forward to watching Kasey race with Austin (Hill) and Jesse (Love) for an exciting return to Rockingham Speedway. With Kasey behind the wheel, we expect the No. 33 to have a shot at winning the race.”
In preparation for his return to NASCAR Xfinity Series competition, his first start in the second-tier series since 2017, Kahne will participate in the January 28 test at Rockingham Speedway.
“Kasey is a great friend and an incredibly talented driver, and we’re proud to have HendrickCars.com on board with him at Rockingham. It’s going to be exciting to see him return to NASCAR at such a special track and with a great team,” said Rick Hendrick, chairman and CEO of Hendrick Automotive Group. “I have tremendous respect for Richard and everything his organization has accomplished. We look forward to seeing Kasey return to NASCAR in what promises to be a memorable weekend for the sport.”
The 44-year-old driver made one NASCAR Cup Series start at Rockingham Speedway, being involved in one of the track’s most iconic finishes, losing out to Matt Kenseth in a photo finish in February 2004.
Kahne also participated in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series’ return to ‘The Rock’ in 2012, where he captured the victory for Turner-Scott Motorsports.
Austin Hill and Jesse Love, Richard Childress Racing’s two full-time drivers, will also participate in the event alongside Kasey Kahne, and will both participate in Tuesday’s testing session.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Rockingham Speedway will take place on Saturday, April 19th. Coverage will be live on The CW at 4:00 PM ET, as well as MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.