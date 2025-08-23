19-Year-Old Zilisch Going Full-Time Cup Racing With Trackhouse in 2026
The future is officially here.
Connor Zilisch, a 19-year-old racer who has impressed mightily in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season, will make the move to the NASCAR Cup Series full-time and will drive for Trackhouse Racing in 2026. The deal for Zilisch was announced as a multi-year agreement to drive for Trackhouse Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series.
"Well, we're here to shock the world with an announcement that nobody saw coming," Justin Marks, the Trackhouse Racing team owner joked. "It's a thrilling moment, humbling and exciting moment for Trackhouse, Trackhouse Entertainment Group to officially announce and welcome Connor Zilisch, who will be our third driver next year in a multi-year deal in the NASCAR Cup Series."
The team made the announcement in an emotional press conference within the Godwin Kelly Deadline Room of the Daytona International Speedway Media Center on Saturday afternoon ahead of the scheduled start of the NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400.
For Zilisch, this is the culmination of hard work, tireless effort, and the driver is extremely thankful, and humbled by moving to the NASCAR Cup Series.
"I was sitting in the Dick's parking lot across the street earlier today, and just kind of reflecting on the last 15 years of my life, and what's led to this moment and got me to this point. And I never thought I would make it anywhere in racing," Zilisch, who was overcome with emotion, said. "My parents have been behind me since day one. Through every moment, the good, the bad. There were many times I questioned why I left school, left my friends to make this commitment to go to the Cup Series, and try to chase the dream of racing in motorsports. I never knew what was ahead of me."
He made a lot of sacrifices, and on Saturday, it all paid off as the young racer will make the next step in his racing career in 2026.
WeatherTech and Red Bull will serve as the anchor partners for Zilisch's NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year campaign. Trackhouse Racing team owner Justin Marks said that the announcement of Zilisch's car number would come at a later date.
While he's ultra-young, the racer has driven like a cagey veteran this season as he has captured seven wins during his NASCAR Xfinity Series rookie season, including a win in Friday night's Wawa 250 at Daytona, which came after he gave way to Parker Kligerman, who closed out the race with a win, early in the race.
The driver is as well-versed as they come on road courses, evidenced by his first-career NASCAR Xfinity Series win, which came in his series debut last season at Watkins Glen International. But the thing that Zilisch has done this year is he has shown incredible growth on ovals, which make up the majority of the NASCAR schedule.
After picking up his first-career NASCAR National Series oval win at Pocono Raceway in June, Zilisch added victories at Dover Motor Speedway and the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway soon after. And while he wasn't the key component of the win at Daytona on Friday night, he has a win at Daytona on his resume as well.