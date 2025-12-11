23XI, FRM, and NASCAR Settle Antitrust Lawsuit After Eight Days in Court

After an eight-day legal battle in a federal courtroom in Charlotte, North Carolina, the case of NASCAR v. 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports has officially reached a settlement.

The #NASCOURT trial is officially over. Judge Bell says he is pleased with the agreement and feels it will be positive for NASCAR, the teams, the industry, and the fans.



One juror jokingly asked if they’re still being paid for tomorrow, and another danced on his way out. — Toby Christie (@Toby_Christie) December 11, 2025

The settlement process got started immediately upon arriving at the courthouse on Thursday (December 11), when Judge Bell called for a surprise one-hour recess in the court, telling the jury that sacrificing an hour of their time this morning could result in the salvaging of several hours.

After about 90 minutes of deliberation, Jeffrey Kessler returned to the courtroom and informed Judge Bell that both sides had reached a settlement agreement.

This agreement comes just one day after the Plaintiffs (23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports) rested their case to the jury after calling more than a dozen different witnesses. On Wednesday, NASCAR got the opportunity to start calling its witnesses and did so with John Probst.

23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports had the burden of proof in this antitrust trial, and thus had to demonstrate to the jury that NASCAR was using their status as a monopsony to dampen the deal for NASCAR Cup Series teams in the 2025 Charter Agreement.

A potential catalyst for this settlement? A late-night submission from Johnny Morris, owner of long-time NASCAR sponsor Bass Pro Shops, who stood behind Richard Childress (and against NASCAR) after the sanctioning body had text messages from its executives come out in discovery in which they called Childress a "stupid redneck" and said he needed to be "taken out back and flogged".

During a small speech to the courtroom on Thursday about the settlement, Judge Bell said that this would be better for the sport moving forward. While all of the points of the settlement agreement have been agreed on, both sides still need time to write it out and present it to the judge.

Barring any small procedural hiccups or holdups in the settlement process or any red tape, the NASCAR antitrust trial should finally wrap up on Thursday after eight days, and not continue any further.

"As a condition of the settlement agreement, NASCAR will issue an amendment to existing charter holders detailing the updated terms for signature, which will include a form of 'evergreen' charters, subject to mutual agreement. The financial terms of the settlement are confidential and will not be released."

QUOTEBOARD

Michael Jordan, Co-Owner, 23XI Racing: From the beginning, this lawsuit was about progress. It was about making sure our sport evolves in a way that supports everyone: teams, drivers, partners, employees, and fans. With a foundation to build equity and invest in the future and a stronger voice in the decisions ahead, we now have the chance to grow together and make the sport even better for generations to come. I’m excited to watch our teams get back on the track and compete hard in 2026.

Denny Hamlin, Co-Owner, 23XI Racing: I’ve cared deeply about the sport of NASCAR my entire life. Racing is all I’ve ever known, and this sport shaped who I am. That’s why we were willing to shoulder the challenges that came with taking this stand. We believed it was worth fighting for a stronger and more sustainable future for everyone in the industry. Teams, drivers, and partners will now have the stability and opportunity they deserve. Our commitment to the fans and to the entire NASCAR community has never been stronger. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished, and now it is time to move forward together and build the stronger future this sport deserves.

Curtis Polk, Co-Owner, 23XI Racing: My goal as a member of the Team Negotiating Committee was to help create an economic model that would create a more sustainable model for teams and create a more equitable and transparent system within NASCAR. This settlement achieves significant progress toward the Four Pillars. The result brings NASCAR and the chartered teams into better alignment and supports future growth and sustainability for all stakeholders and a better sport for the fans.

Bob Jenkins, Owner, Front Row Motorsports: After more than 20 years in this sport, today gives me real confidence in where we’re headed. I love this sport, and it was clear we needed a system that treated our teams, drivers, and sponsors fairly and kept the competition strong. With this change, we can finally build long-term value and have a real voice in NASCAR’s future. I’m excited for the road ahead—for the people in the garage, the folks in the stands, and everyone who loves this sport.

Jim France, CEO & Chairman, NASCAR: This outcome gives all parties the flexibility and confidence to continue delivering unforgettable racing moments for our fans, which has always been our highest priority since the sport was founded in 1948. We worked closely with race teams and tracks to create the NASCAR charter system in 2016, and it has proven invaluable to their operations and to the quality of racing across the Cup Series. Today’s agreement reaffirms our commitment to preserving and enhancing that value, ensuring our fans continue to enjoy the very best of stock car racing for generations to come. We are excited to return the collective focus of our sport, teams and racetracks toward an incredible 78th season that begins with the Daytona 500 on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026.

