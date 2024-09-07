23XI Racing Confirms It Hasn't Yet Signed NASCAR's Charter Agreement
At Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday morning, the talk of the garage area were Charters. There have been several reports over the past week that NASCAR wanted to get the Charter Agreement, which will be active from the 2025 season through the 2031 NASCAR Cup Series season, finished up before the start of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.
23XI Racing's ownership group confirmed via a publicly issued statement on Saturday that the two-car organization, which has reportedly had aspirations of expansion to three chartered entries, chose not to meet a NASCAR-imposed deadline on Friday night.
"23XI decided to not meet a NASCAR-imposed deadline last night to sign Charter agreements for its two cars for 2025-2031," the ownership group said in the statement. "23XI's position, as stated in a letter to NASCAR, is that we did not have an opportunity to fairly bargain for a new Charter contract."
The statement continued, "We notified NASCAR what issues needed to be addressed, in writing, at the deadline. We are interested in engaging in constructive discussions with NASCAR to address these issues and move forward in a way that comes to a fair resolution, while strengthening the sport we all love."
To end the statement, the organization confirmed that its commitment to the sport is unwavering, adding: "At 23XI Racing, we remain committed to competing at the highest level while also standing firm in our belief that NASCAR should be governed by fair and equitable practices."
As of the time of publishing, NASCAR hasn't made an official statement on the matter. Front Row Motorsports, the other team that has reportedly not signed the agreement, told Adam Stern of Sports Business Journal that the team wouldn't comment on the negotiation process.
This is a developing story. Any further updates, should they be provided, will be added as an update.