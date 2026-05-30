23XI Racing Finally Elevates Corey Heim To Full-Time Cup Ride In 2027

Everyone who has been screaming for 23XI Racing to give Corey Heim a full-time driving contract in the NASCAR Cup Series can finally grab some herbal tea, and relax their vocal cords. It's finally happening in 2027.

On Saturday afternoon, 23XI Racing announced that the 23-year-old racer will pilot the team's Chartered No. 35 Toyota Camry XSE full-time. While Heim's full-time Cup Series deal feels like a long time coming for race fans, Heim has waited his entire life for this opportunity.

“Since I was five years old, all I ever wanted was to be a Cup driver. My family and I have sacrificed a ton to get me to this level, and I don't take that for granted," Heim explained in a 23XI Racing press release. "When the opportunity came up to be a development driver with 23XI Racing, I trusted my gut and knew this was the place I wanted to build a long-term career. From everyone at 23XI to the team at TOYOTA RACING, I've been blessed to have support from so many people along the way. I can't wait for the 2027 season to begin.”

Riley Herbst has driven the No. 35 23XI Racing entry in each of the past two seasons, and while Herbst took a leap forward in competitiveness compared to his lackluster 2025 rookie season, 23XI Racing couldn't pass on Heim, who is regarded as a generational driving talent.

“We’re excited to welcome Corey to our full-time roster next season and look forward to watching him race every weekend in 2027,” said 23XI co-owner, Denny Hamlin.“Corey is a gifted driver who is continuing to get better and better with each race he runs. He has a bright future in the sport and joins a team that is continuing to build a solid foundation. We’re thankful to Riley for all he has done to help get the 35 team going and appreciate the work that he and the team will continue to do this season to be competitive each week.”

Heim has been in the Toyota Racing developmental pipeline since the 2020 season, a year where he would win one race in three starts in the ARCA Menards Series.

A season later, Heim would amass six victories on his path to a runner-up finish to Ty Gibbs in the ARCA Menards Series championship standings.

Heim would move into the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series with Kyle Busch Motorsports for a 16-race schedule during the 2022 season. The racer would snag two victories, and finish 14th in the championship standings, despite missing more than half of the schedule.

In 2023, Heim would kick off a three-season stint as the full-time driver of the No. 11 TRICON Garage Toyota Tundra, and this is where the Marietta, GA, native really flourished.

Heim would collect 21 victories over the three seasons, and it would all culminate in a record-breaking 12-win season in 2025, which resulted in a NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series championship. It was an eye-opening campaign for the racer, but one that surprisingly didn't result in a full-time NASCAR Cup Series ride for the 2026 season.

In fact, Heim was unable to obtain a full-time ride in any of the NASCAR National Series divisions this season, and has instead pieced together a part-time schedule in the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series ranks.

Next season, Heim, who has 25 career wins in 93 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series starts, will compete full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, and he'll be seeking the Bill France Cup.