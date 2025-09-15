Racing America Logo

36 Cars On Entry List for NASCAR Cup Series Race at New Hampshire

Toby Christie

Christopher Bell, last week's race winner at Bristol, won the NASCAR Cup Series event at New Hampshire Motor Speedway a year ago. / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs move into the Round of 12 this weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, and included on the official entry list for Sunday's race are a total of 36 cars.

Christopher Bell, last weekend's race-winner at Bristol Motor Speedway, and one of the 12 drivers remaining in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Grid, will return to the track this weekend with Rheem sponsorship on the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry XSE.

Bell, who has four wins this season, is the defending winner of the Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire, and the 30-year-old racer has two NASCAR Cup Series wins at the 1.058-mile track in just five career starts.

The remainder of the NASCAR Cup Series field, which will compete this weekend at New Hampshire include Ross Chastain (No. 1 Kubota Chevrolet), Austin Cindric (No. 2 Autotrader Ford), Kyle Larson (No. 5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet), No. 9 Chase Elliott (No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet), Denny Hamlin (No. 11 Progressive Toyota), Ryan Blaney (No. 12 Menards/Libman Ford), Chase Briscoe (No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota), Joey Logano (No. 22 Shell Pennzoil Ford), Bubba Wallace (No. 23 McDonald's Toyota), William Byron (No. 24 Raptor Chevrolet), and Tyler Reddick (No. 45 SiriusXM Toyota).

Among the notable sponsorships on the entry list this weekend are Toys for Tots, which will be displayed on Austin Dillon's No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, and Farm Rich, which will, adorn the No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford driven by Noah Gragson.

Here is the complete entry list for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Race 30 of 36.

Car

Driver

Team

Sponsor

Manufacturer

1

Ross Chastain (P)

Trackhouse Racing

Kubota

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric (P)

Team Penske

Autotrader

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Toys for Tots

Chevrolet

4*

Noah Gragson

Front Row Motorsports

Farm Rich

Ford

5

Kyle Larson (P)

Hendrick Motorsports

HendrickCars.com

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

BuildSubmarines.com

Ford

7

Justin Haley

Spire Motorsports

NationsGuard

Chevrolet

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

Morgan & Morgan

Chevrolet

9

Chase Elliott (P)

Hendrick Motorsports

NAPA Auto Parts

Chevrolet

10

Ty Dillon

Kaulig Racing

Sea Best / BJ's Wholesale Club

Chevrolet

11

Denny Hamlin (P)

Joe Gibbs Racing

Progressive

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney (P)

Team Penske

Menards / Libman

Ford

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

Campers Inn RV

Chevrolet

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Kroger Health / Flublok

Ford

19

Chase Briscoe (P)

Joe Gibbs Racing

Bass Pro Shops

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell (P)

Joe Gibbs Racing

Rheem

Toyota

21

Josh Berry

Wood Brothers Racing

Motorcraft / Quick Lane

Ford

22

Joey Logano (P)

Team Penske

Shell Pennzoil

Ford

23*

Bubba Wallace (P)

23XI Racing

McDonald's

Toyota

24

William Byron (P)

Hendrick Motorsports

Raptor

Chevrolet

34*

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Grillo's Pickles

Ford

35*

Riley Herbst #

23XI Racing

BeatBox

Toyota

38*

Zane Smith

Front Row Motorsports

Long John Silver's

Ford

41

Cole Custer

Haas Factory Team

HaasTooling.com

Ford

42

John Hunter Nemechek

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Pye Barker Fire & Safety

Toyota

43

Erik Jones

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Family Dollar

Toyota

45*

Tyler Reddick (P)

23XI Racing

SiriusXM

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

HYAK Motorsports

TBA

Chevrolet

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Ally

Chevrolet

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

Parts Plus

Ford

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

Monster Energy

Toyota

60

Ryan Preece

RFK Racing

Mohawk Northeast, Inc.

Ford

71

Michael McDowell

Spire Motorsports

Gainbridge

Chevrolet

77

Carson Hocevar

Spire Motorsports

Delaware Life

Chevrolet

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

Trackhouse Racing

Jockey Infinite Cool Underwear

Chevrolet

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing

Choice Privileges

Chevrolet

(P) indicates NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Driver
* indicates "Open" entry
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender

