36 Cars On Entry List for NASCAR Cup Series Race at New Hampshire
The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs move into the Round of 12 this weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, and included on the official entry list for Sunday's race are a total of 36 cars.
Christopher Bell, last weekend's race-winner at Bristol Motor Speedway, and one of the 12 drivers remaining in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Grid, will return to the track this weekend with Rheem sponsorship on the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry XSE.
Bell, who has four wins this season, is the defending winner of the Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire, and the 30-year-old racer has two NASCAR Cup Series wins at the 1.058-mile track in just five career starts.
The remainder of the NASCAR Cup Series field, which will compete this weekend at New Hampshire include Ross Chastain (No. 1 Kubota Chevrolet), Austin Cindric (No. 2 Autotrader Ford), Kyle Larson (No. 5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet), No. 9 Chase Elliott (No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet), Denny Hamlin (No. 11 Progressive Toyota), Ryan Blaney (No. 12 Menards/Libman Ford), Chase Briscoe (No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota), Joey Logano (No. 22 Shell Pennzoil Ford), Bubba Wallace (No. 23 McDonald's Toyota), William Byron (No. 24 Raptor Chevrolet), and Tyler Reddick (No. 45 SiriusXM Toyota).
Among the notable sponsorships on the entry list this weekend are Toys for Tots, which will be displayed on Austin Dillon's No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, and Farm Rich, which will, adorn the No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford driven by Noah Gragson.
Here is the complete entry list for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Race 30 of 36.
Car
Driver
Team
Sponsor
Manufacturer
1
Ross Chastain (P)
Trackhouse Racing
Kubota
Chevrolet
2
Austin Cindric (P)
Team Penske
Autotrader
Ford
3
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
Toys for Tots
Chevrolet
4*
Noah Gragson
Front Row Motorsports
Farm Rich
Ford
5
Kyle Larson (P)
Hendrick Motorsports
HendrickCars.com
Chevrolet
6
Brad Keselowski
RFK Racing
BuildSubmarines.com
Ford
7
Justin Haley
Spire Motorsports
NationsGuard
Chevrolet
8
Kyle Busch
Richard Childress Racing
Morgan & Morgan
Chevrolet
9
Chase Elliott (P)
Hendrick Motorsports
NAPA Auto Parts
Chevrolet
10
Ty Dillon
Kaulig Racing
Sea Best / BJ's Wholesale Club
Chevrolet
11
Denny Hamlin (P)
Joe Gibbs Racing
Progressive
Toyota
12
Ryan Blaney (P)
Team Penske
Menards / Libman
Ford
16
AJ Allmendinger
Kaulig Racing
Campers Inn RV
Chevrolet
17
Chris Buescher
RFK Racing
Kroger Health / Flublok
Ford
19
Chase Briscoe (P)
Joe Gibbs Racing
Bass Pro Shops
Toyota
20
Christopher Bell (P)
Joe Gibbs Racing
Rheem
Toyota
21
Josh Berry
Wood Brothers Racing
Motorcraft / Quick Lane
Ford
22
Joey Logano (P)
Team Penske
Shell Pennzoil
Ford
23*
Bubba Wallace (P)
23XI Racing
McDonald's
Toyota
24
William Byron (P)
Hendrick Motorsports
Raptor
Chevrolet
34*
Todd Gilliland
Front Row Motorsports
Grillo's Pickles
Ford
35*
Riley Herbst #
23XI Racing
BeatBox
Toyota
38*
Zane Smith
Front Row Motorsports
Long John Silver's
Ford
41
Cole Custer
Haas Factory Team
HaasTooling.com
Ford
42
John Hunter Nemechek
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Pye Barker Fire & Safety
Toyota
43
Erik Jones
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Family Dollar
Toyota
45*
Tyler Reddick (P)
23XI Racing
SiriusXM
Toyota
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
HYAK Motorsports
TBA
Chevrolet
48
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
Ally
Chevrolet
51
Cody Ware
Rick Ware Racing
Parts Plus
Ford
54
Ty Gibbs
Joe Gibbs Racing
Monster Energy
Toyota
60
Ryan Preece
RFK Racing
Mohawk Northeast, Inc.
Ford
71
Michael McDowell
Spire Motorsports
Gainbridge
Chevrolet
77
Carson Hocevar
Spire Motorsports
Delaware Life
Chevrolet
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
Trackhouse Racing
Jockey Infinite Cool Underwear
Chevrolet
99
Daniel Suarez
Trackhouse Racing
Choice Privileges
Chevrolet
(P) indicates NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Driver
* indicates "Open" entry
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender