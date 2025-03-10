Racing America Logo

36 Cars on NASCAR Cup Entry List for Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas

Toby Christie

Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

NASCAR released the preliminary entry list for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Monday afternoon. Featured on the list are 36 cars, representing the 36 Chartered NASCAR Cup Series entries.

For the first time this season, there are no "Open" entries on the entry list for the NASCAR Cup Series.

There are no real surprises among the Pennzoil 400 entry list as all of the usual cast of characters are represented, including Christopher Bell, the winner of the last three NASCAR Cup Series events.

Here is the complete entry list for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, race 5 of 36.

Car

Driver

Team

Manufacturer

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

4

Noah Gragson

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Ford

7

Justin Haley

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

10

Ty Dillon

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Ford

19

Chase Briscoe

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

21

Josh Berry

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Toyota

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

34

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

35

Riley Herbst #

23XI Racing

Toyota

38

Zane Smith

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

41

Cole Custer

Haas Factory Team

Ford

42

John Hunter Nemechek

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Toyota

43

Erik Jones

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Toyota

45

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

HYAK Motorsports

Chevrolet

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

60

Ryan Preece

RFK Racing

Ford

71

Michael McDowell

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

77

Carson Hocevar

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

Trackhouse Racing

Chevrolet

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing

Chevrolet

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score NASCAR Cup Series points

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

Home/News