36 Cars on NASCAR Cup Entry List for Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas
NASCAR released the preliminary entry list for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Monday afternoon. Featured on the list are 36 cars, representing the 36 Chartered NASCAR Cup Series entries.
For the first time this season, there are no "Open" entries on the entry list for the NASCAR Cup Series.
There are no real surprises among the Pennzoil 400 entry list as all of the usual cast of characters are represented, including Christopher Bell, the winner of the last three NASCAR Cup Series events.
Here is the complete entry list for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, race 5 of 36.
Car
Driver
Team
Manufacturer
1
Ross Chastain
Trackhouse Racing
Chevrolet
2
Austin Cindric
Team Penske
Ford
3
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
4
Noah Gragson
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
5
Kyle Larson
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
6
Brad Keselowski
RFK Racing
Ford
7
Justin Haley
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
8
Kyle Busch
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
9
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
10
Ty Dillon
Kaulig Racing
Chevrolet
11
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
12
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
Ford
16
AJ Allmendinger
Kaulig Racing
Chevrolet
17
Chris Buescher
RFK Racing
Ford
19
Chase Briscoe
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
20
Christopher Bell
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
21
Josh Berry
Wood Brothers Racing
Ford
22
Joey Logano
Team Penske
Ford
23
Bubba Wallace
23XI Racing
Toyota
24
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
34
Todd Gilliland
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
35
Riley Herbst #
23XI Racing
Toyota
38
Zane Smith
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
41
Cole Custer
Haas Factory Team
Ford
42
John Hunter Nemechek
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Toyota
43
Erik Jones
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Toyota
45
Tyler Reddick
23XI Racing
Toyota
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
HYAK Motorsports
Chevrolet
48
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
51
Cody Ware
Rick Ware Racing
Ford
54
Ty Gibbs
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
60
Ryan Preece
RFK Racing
Ford
71
Michael McDowell
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
77
Carson Hocevar
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
Trackhouse Racing
Chevrolet
99
Daniel Suarez
Trackhouse Racing
Chevrolet
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score NASCAR Cup Series points