36 Cars Represented on NASCAR Cup Series Entry List at Michigan
The NASCAR Cup Series will head to the Irish Hills of Michigan this weekend for the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway. On Monday, the sanctioning body revealed the entry list for Sunday's race.
36 cars, representing the 36 Chartered NASCAR Cup Series entries, are represented on the list, and for the first time since the fifth race of the season, which was contested at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, there will be no "Open" entries in the lineup.
Here is the complete entry list for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway. Race 15 of 36.
Car
Driver
Team
Sponsor
Manufacturer
1
Ross Chastain
Trackhouse Racing
Busch Light Apple
Chevrolet
2
Austin Cindric
Team Penske
Discount Tire
Ford
3
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
Dow MobilityScience
Chevrolet
4
Noah Gragson
Front Row Motorsports
MillerTech
Ford
5
Kyle Larson
Hendrick Motorsports
HendrickCars.com
Chevrolet
6
Brad Keselowski
RFK Racing
BuildSubMarines.com
Ford
7
Justin Haley
Spire Motorsports
Garner Trucking
Chevrolet
8
Kyle Busch
Richard Childress Racing
BetMGM
Chevrolet
9
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
UniFirst
Chevrolet
10
Ty Dillon
Kaulig Racing
Sea Best
Chevrolet
11
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
Yahoo!
Toyota
12
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
Menards / Knauf
Ford
16
AJ Allmendinger
Kaulig Racing
Action Industries
Chevrolet
17
Chris Buescher
RFK Racing
Kroger / Kraft / Artesano
Ford
19
Chase Briscoe
Joe Gibbs Racing
Bass Pro Shops
Toyota
20
Christopher Bell
Joe Gibbs Racing
Rheem
Toyota
21
Josh Berry
Wood Brothers Racing
Motorcraft / Quick Lane
Ford
22
Joey Logano
Team Penske
Hunt Brothers Pizza
Ford
23
Bubba Wallace
23XI Racing
Columbia
Toyota
24
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
Raptor
Chevrolet
34
Todd Gilliland
Front Row Motorsports
Martin Transportation Systems
Ford
35
Riley Herbst #
23XI Racing
Monster Energy Zero Sugar
Toyota
38
Zane Smith
Front Row Motorsports
Long John Silver's
Ford
41
Cole Custer
Haas Factory Team
HaasTooling.com
Ford
42
John Hunter Nemechek
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Pye Barker Fire & Safety
Toyota
43
Erik Jones
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Dollar Tree
Toyota
45
Tyler Reddick
23XI Racing
Mobil 1
Toyota
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
HYAK Motorsports
TBA
Chevrolet
48
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
Ally
Chevrolet
51
Cody Ware
Rick Ware Racing
Jacob Construction
Ford
54
Ty Gibbs
Joe Gibbs Racing
TBA
Toyota
60
Ryan Preece
RFK Racing
Castrol
Ford
71
Michael McDowell
Spire Motorsports
TBA
Chevrolet
77
Carson Hocevar
Spire Motorsports
Zeigler Auto Group
Chevrolet
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
Trackhouse Racing
Safety Culture
Chevrolet
99
Daniel Suarez
Trackhouse Racing
Jockey Infinite Cool Underwear
Chevrolet
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender