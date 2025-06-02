Racing America Logo

36 Cars Represented on NASCAR Cup Series Entry List at Michigan

The NASCAR Cup Series will head to the Irish Hills of Michigan this weekend for the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway. On Monday, the sanctioning body revealed the entry list for Sunday's race.

36 cars, representing the 36 Chartered NASCAR Cup Series entries, are represented on the list, and for the first time since the fifth race of the season, which was contested at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, there will be no "Open" entries in the lineup.

Here is the complete entry list for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway. Race 15 of 36.

Car

Driver

Team

Sponsor

Manufacturer

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing

Busch Light Apple

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Discount Tire

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Dow MobilityScience

Chevrolet

4

Noah Gragson

Front Row Motorsports

MillerTech

Ford

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

HendrickCars.com

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

BuildSubMarines.com

Ford

7

Justin Haley

Spire Motorsports

Garner Trucking

Chevrolet

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

BetMGM

Chevrolet

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

UniFirst

Chevrolet

10

Ty Dillon

Kaulig Racing

Sea Best

Chevrolet

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Yahoo!

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Menards / Knauf

Ford

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

Action Industries

Chevrolet

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Kroger / Kraft / Artesano

Ford

19

Chase Briscoe

Joe Gibbs Racing

Bass Pro Shops

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Rheem

Toyota

21

Josh Berry

Wood Brothers Racing

Motorcraft / Quick Lane

Ford

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Hunt Brothers Pizza

Ford

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Columbia

Toyota

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Raptor

Chevrolet

34

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Martin Transportation Systems

Ford

35

Riley Herbst #

23XI Racing

Monster Energy Zero Sugar

Toyota

38

Zane Smith

Front Row Motorsports

Long John Silver's

Ford

41

Cole Custer

Haas Factory Team

HaasTooling.com

Ford

42

John Hunter Nemechek

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Pye Barker Fire & Safety

Toyota

43

Erik Jones

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Dollar Tree

Toyota

45

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

Mobil 1

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

HYAK Motorsports

TBA

Chevrolet

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Ally

Chevrolet

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

Jacob Construction

Ford

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

TBA

Toyota

60

Ryan Preece

RFK Racing

Castrol

Ford

71

Michael McDowell

Spire Motorsports

TBA

Chevrolet

77

Carson Hocevar

Spire Motorsports

Zeigler Auto Group

Chevrolet

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

Trackhouse Racing

Safety Culture

Chevrolet

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing

Jockey Infinite Cool Underwear

Chevrolet

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender

