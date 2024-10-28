37 Cars Entered for Penultimate Cup Race of 2024 at Martinsville
One of NASCAR's most historic and popular racetracks, Martinsville Speedway, will be playing host to the second-to-last event of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series campaign, with Sunday's running of the XFINITY 500.
There are 37 cars on the preliminary entry list for Sunday's 500-lap contest from the half-mile paperclip located in Martinsville, Virginia. Of those teams, 36 are 'Chartered' entries in the NASCAR Cup Series and are therefore guaranteed a spot into every race.
Josh Bilicki will get behind the wheel of the only non-chartered entry this weekend at Martinsville Speedway, driving the No. 66 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for MBM Motorsports (a multi-faceted organization owned by Carl Long).
Shane Van Gisbergen will return to the driver's seat of the No. 16 Chevrolet Camaro for Kaulig Racing in Sunday's XFINITY 500, driving the Acceptance Insurance-sponsored machine, as he prepares for a full-time campaign at NASCAR's top-level in 2025. Kaz Grala will also continue in the seat of the No. 15 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Rick Ware Racing, with sponsor MEAT N' BONE.
Entry
Car No.
Driver
Team
1
1
Ross Chastain
Trackhouse Racing
2
2
Austin Cindric
Team Penske
3
3
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
4
4
Josh Berry #
Stewart-Haas Racing
5
5
Kyle Larson (P)
Hendrick Motorsports
6
6
Brad Keselowski
RFK Racing
7
7
Justin Haley
Spire Motorsports
8
8
Kyle Busch
Richard Childress Racing
9
9
Chase Elliott (P)
Hendrick Motorsports
10
10
Noah Gragson
Stewart-Haas Racing
11
11
Denny Hamlin (P)
Joe Gibbs Racing
12
12
Ryan Blaney (P)
Team Penske
13
14
Chase Briscoe
Stewart-Haas Racing
14
15
Kaz Grala #
Rick Ware Racing
15
16
Shane Van Gisbergen (i)
Kaulig Racing
16
17
Chris Buescher
RFK Racing
17
19
Martin Truex Jr.
Joe Gibbs Racing
18
20
Christopher Bell (P)
Joe Gibbs Racing
19
21
Harrison Burton
Wood Brothers Racing
20
22
Joey Logano (P)
Team Penske
21
23
Bubba Wallace
23XI Racing
22
24
William Byron (P)
Hendrick Motorsports
23
31
Daniel Hemric
Kaulig Racing
24
34
Michael McDowell
Front Row Motorsports
25
38
Todd Gilliland
Front Row Motorsports
26
41
Ryan Preece
Stewart-Haas Racing
27
42
John Hunter Nemechek
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
28
43
Erik Jones
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
29
45
Tyler Reddick (P)
23XI Racing
30
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
JTG Daugherty Racing
31
48
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
32
51
Corey LaJoie
Rick Ware Racing
33
54
Ty Gibbs
Joe Gibbs Racing
34
66
Josh Bilicki (i)
MBM Motorsports
35
71
Zane Smith #
Spire Motorsports
36
77
Carson Hocevar #
Spire Motorsports