37 Cars Entered for Penultimate Cup Race of 2024 at Martinsville

There are 37 drivers on the preliminary entry list for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series XFINITY 500 at Martinsville -- 15 Kaz Grala, 16 Shane Van Gisbergen, 66 Josh Bilicki

Joseph Srigley

Apr 7, 2024; Martinsville, Virginia, USA; Overall view during the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway.
Apr 7, 2024; Martinsville, Virginia, USA; Overall view during the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

One of NASCAR's most historic and popular racetracks, Martinsville Speedway, will be playing host to the second-to-last event of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series campaign, with Sunday's running of the XFINITY 500.

There are 37 cars on the preliminary entry list for Sunday's 500-lap contest from the half-mile paperclip located in Martinsville, Virginia. Of those teams, 36 are 'Chartered' entries in the NASCAR Cup Series and are therefore guaranteed a spot into every race.

Josh Bilicki will get behind the wheel of the only non-chartered entry this weekend at Martinsville Speedway, driving the No. 66 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for MBM Motorsports (a multi-faceted organization owned by Carl Long).

Shane Van Gisbergen will return to the driver's seat of the No. 16 Chevrolet Camaro for Kaulig Racing in Sunday's XFINITY 500, driving the Acceptance Insurance-sponsored machine, as he prepares for a full-time campaign at NASCAR's top-level in 2025. Kaz Grala will also continue in the seat of the No. 15 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Rick Ware Racing, with sponsor MEAT N' BONE.

Entry

Car No.

Driver

Team

1

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing

2

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

3

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

4

4

Josh Berry #

Stewart-Haas Racing

5

5

Kyle Larson (P)

Hendrick Motorsports

6

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

7

7

Justin Haley

Spire Motorsports

8

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

9

9

Chase Elliott (P)

Hendrick Motorsports

10

10

Noah Gragson

Stewart-Haas Racing

11

11

Denny Hamlin (P)

Joe Gibbs Racing

12

12

Ryan Blaney (P)

Team Penske

13

14

Chase Briscoe

Stewart-Haas Racing

14

15

Kaz Grala #

Rick Ware Racing

15

16

Shane Van Gisbergen (i)

Kaulig Racing

16

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

17

19

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

18

20

Christopher Bell (P)

Joe Gibbs Racing

19

21

Harrison Burton

Wood Brothers Racing

20

22

Joey Logano (P)

Team Penske

21

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

22

24

William Byron (P)

Hendrick Motorsports

23

31

Daniel Hemric

Kaulig Racing

24

34

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

25

38

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

26

41

Ryan Preece

Stewart-Haas Racing

27

42

John Hunter Nemechek

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

28

43

Erik Jones

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

29

45

Tyler Reddick (P)

23XI Racing

30

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

31

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

32

51

Corey LaJoie

Rick Ware Racing

33

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

34

66

Josh Bilicki (i)

MBM Motorsports

35

71

Zane Smith #

Spire Motorsports

36

77

Carson Hocevar #

Spire Motorsports

