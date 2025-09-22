Racing America Logo

37 Cars on Entry List for NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Race at Kansas

Joseph Srigley

Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

There are 37 drivers on the preliminary entry list for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series event at Kansas Speedway, dubbed the Hollywood Casino 400 presented by ESPN BET. Sunday’s event marks the 31st event of the 36-race season and the second of three events in the ‘Round of 12’.

With up to 40 drivers being permitted to start events in the NASCAR Cup Series, there will be no drivers or teams packing up and heading home prior to the drop of the green flag in Sunday afternoon’s 400-mile contest.

In addition to the six open entries originating from 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports – Noah Gragson, Bubba Wallace, Todd Gilliland, Riley Herbst, Zane Smith, and Tyler Reddick – there is another open entry competing in Sunday’s event.

NY Racing has entered the No. 44 Chevrolet in Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway, with JJ Yeley behind the wheel of the part-time entry. The organization, owned by Jay Cohen, has entered 12 NASCAR Cup Series events this season, with a best finish of 28th.

Ryan Blaney, winner of last weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series event at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, is entered in Sunday’s event at Kansas Speedway driving the No. 12 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Team Penske. Menards and Richmond Water Heaters will adorn the entry of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion.

The other 11 NASCAR Cup Series drivers entered in Sunday’s event that are still eligible for  the championship include (in numerical order): Ross Chastain, Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Chase Briscoe, Christopher Bell, Joey Logano, Bubba Wallace, William Byron, and Tyler Reddick.

The Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway will take place on Sunday, September 28 at 3:00 PM ET with coverage on USA Network, Motor Racing Network, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Hollywood Casino 400 Entry List:

Car

Driver

Team

Sponsor

Manufacturer

1

Ross Chastain (P)

Trackhouse Racing

Kubota

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric (P)

Team Penske

Discount Tire

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Bass Pro Shops / Winchester

Chevrolet

4*

Noah Gragson

Front Row Motorsports

Beef-A-Roo

Ford

5

Kyle Larson (P)

Hendrick Motorsports

HendrickCars.com

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Solomon Plumbing

Ford

7

Justin Haley

Spire Motorsports

Nations Guard

Chevrolet

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen

Chevrolet

9

Chase Elliott (P)

Hendrick Motorsports

Kelley Blue Book

Chevrolet

10

Ty Dillon

Kaulig Racing

DraftKings

Chevrolet

11

Denny Hamlin (P)

Joe Gibbs Racing

Sport Clips

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney (P)

Team Penske

Menards / Richmond Water Heaters

Ford

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

Action Industries

Chevrolet

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Body Guard

Ford

19

Chase Briscoe (P)

Joe Gibbs Racing

Bass Pro Shops

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell (P)

Joe Gibbs Racing

Rheem

Toyota

21

Josh Berry

Wood Brothers Racing

Menards / Dutch Boy

Ford

22

Joey Logano (P)

Team Penske

Shell Pennzoil

Ford

23*

Bubba Wallace (P)

23XI Racing

U.S. Air Force

Toyota

24

William Byron (P)

Hendrick Motorsports

Cincinnati

Chevrolet

34*

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Dean's Dip

Ford

35*

Riley Herbst #

23XI Racing

Monster Energy

Toyota

38*

Zane Smith

Front Row Motorsports

SpeedyCash

Ford

41

Cole Custer

Haas Factory Team

Haas / Andy's

Ford

42

John Hunter Nemechek

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Dollar Tree

Toyota

43

Erik Jones

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Family Dollar

Toyota

44*

JJ Yeley

NY Racing

TBA

Chevrolet

45*

Tyler Reddick (P)

23XI Racing

The Beast

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

HYAK Motorsports

Ram Self Storage

Chevrolet

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Ally

Chevrolet

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

Evil Knievel Museum

Ford

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

SAIA LTL Freight

Toyota

60

Ryan Preece

RFK Racing

Kroger / Minute Rice

Ford

71

Michael McDowell

Spire Motorsports

Gainbridge

Chevrolet

77

Carson Hocevar

Spire Motorsports

Delaware Life

Chevrolet

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

Trackhouse Racing

Red Bull

Chevrolet

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing

Freeway Hispanic Heritage

Chevrolet

Published
Joseph Srigley
JOSEPH SRIGLEY

Joseph Srigley covers NASCAR for TobyChristie.com, Racing America, and OnSI, and is the owner of the #SrigleyStats brand. With a higher education in the subjects of business, mathematics, and data analytics, Joseph is able to fully understand the inner workings of the sport through multiple points of perspective.

