37 Cars on Entry List for NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Race at Kansas
There are 37 drivers on the preliminary entry list for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series event at Kansas Speedway, dubbed the Hollywood Casino 400 presented by ESPN BET. Sunday’s event marks the 31st event of the 36-race season and the second of three events in the ‘Round of 12’.
With up to 40 drivers being permitted to start events in the NASCAR Cup Series, there will be no drivers or teams packing up and heading home prior to the drop of the green flag in Sunday afternoon’s 400-mile contest.
In addition to the six open entries originating from 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports – Noah Gragson, Bubba Wallace, Todd Gilliland, Riley Herbst, Zane Smith, and Tyler Reddick – there is another open entry competing in Sunday’s event.
NY Racing has entered the No. 44 Chevrolet in Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway, with JJ Yeley behind the wheel of the part-time entry. The organization, owned by Jay Cohen, has entered 12 NASCAR Cup Series events this season, with a best finish of 28th.
Ryan Blaney, winner of last weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series event at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, is entered in Sunday’s event at Kansas Speedway driving the No. 12 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Team Penske. Menards and Richmond Water Heaters will adorn the entry of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion.
The other 11 NASCAR Cup Series drivers entered in Sunday’s event that are still eligible for the championship include (in numerical order): Ross Chastain, Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Chase Briscoe, Christopher Bell, Joey Logano, Bubba Wallace, William Byron, and Tyler Reddick.
The Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway will take place on Sunday, September 28 at 3:00 PM ET with coverage on USA Network, Motor Racing Network, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.
Hollywood Casino 400 Entry List:
Car
Driver
Team
Sponsor
Manufacturer
1
Ross Chastain (P)
Trackhouse Racing
Kubota
Chevrolet
2
Austin Cindric (P)
Team Penske
Discount Tire
Ford
3
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
Bass Pro Shops / Winchester
Chevrolet
4*
Noah Gragson
Front Row Motorsports
Beef-A-Roo
Ford
5
Kyle Larson (P)
Hendrick Motorsports
HendrickCars.com
Chevrolet
6
Brad Keselowski
RFK Racing
Solomon Plumbing
Ford
7
Justin Haley
Spire Motorsports
Nations Guard
Chevrolet
8
Kyle Busch
Richard Childress Racing
Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen
Chevrolet
9
Chase Elliott (P)
Hendrick Motorsports
Kelley Blue Book
Chevrolet
10
Ty Dillon
Kaulig Racing
DraftKings
Chevrolet
11
Denny Hamlin (P)
Joe Gibbs Racing
Sport Clips
Toyota
12
Ryan Blaney (P)
Team Penske
Menards / Richmond Water Heaters
Ford
16
AJ Allmendinger
Kaulig Racing
Action Industries
Chevrolet
17
Chris Buescher
RFK Racing
Body Guard
Ford
19
Chase Briscoe (P)
Joe Gibbs Racing
Bass Pro Shops
Toyota
20
Christopher Bell (P)
Joe Gibbs Racing
Rheem
Toyota
21
Josh Berry
Wood Brothers Racing
Menards / Dutch Boy
Ford
22
Joey Logano (P)
Team Penske
Shell Pennzoil
Ford
23*
Bubba Wallace (P)
23XI Racing
U.S. Air Force
Toyota
24
William Byron (P)
Hendrick Motorsports
Cincinnati
Chevrolet
34*
Todd Gilliland
Front Row Motorsports
Dean's Dip
Ford
35*
Riley Herbst #
23XI Racing
Monster Energy
Toyota
38*
Zane Smith
Front Row Motorsports
SpeedyCash
Ford
41
Cole Custer
Haas Factory Team
Haas / Andy's
Ford
42
John Hunter Nemechek
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Dollar Tree
Toyota
43
Erik Jones
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Family Dollar
Toyota
44*
JJ Yeley
NY Racing
TBA
Chevrolet
45*
Tyler Reddick (P)
23XI Racing
The Beast
Toyota
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
HYAK Motorsports
Ram Self Storage
Chevrolet
48
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
Ally
Chevrolet
51
Cody Ware
Rick Ware Racing
Evil Knievel Museum
Ford
54
Ty Gibbs
Joe Gibbs Racing
SAIA LTL Freight
Toyota
60
Ryan Preece
RFK Racing
Kroger / Minute Rice
Ford
71
Michael McDowell
Spire Motorsports
Gainbridge
Chevrolet
77
Carson Hocevar
Spire Motorsports
Delaware Life
Chevrolet
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
Trackhouse Racing
Red Bull
Chevrolet
99
Daniel Suarez
Trackhouse Racing
Freeway Hispanic Heritage
Chevrolet