Racing America Logo

37 Cars on Entry List for Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead

Toby Christie

Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

NASCAR released the entry list for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400 on Monday afternoon, and there are no real surprises contained within the 37-car entry list.

All 36 Chartered entries are represented, and the No. 44 NY Racing Team, which is an "Open" entry, will compete this weekend with JJ Yeley as the driver of its Chevrolet.

All of the full-time drivers and teams, who have competed in each of the opening five races of the season are back again this weekend, including last weekend's race winner Josh Berry, who will again drive the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford Mustang Darkhorse.

Straight Talk Wireless 400 Entry List

Car

Driver

Team

Manufacturer

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

4

Noah Gragson

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Ford

7

Justin Haley

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

10

Ty Dillon

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Ford

19

Chase Briscoe

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

21

Josh Berry

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Toyota

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

34

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

35

Riley Herbst #

23XI Racing

Toyota

38

Zane Smith

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

41

Cole Custer

Haas Factory Team

Ford

42

John Hunter Nemechek

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Toyota

43

Erik Jones

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Toyota

44

JJ Yeley *

NY Racing Team

Chevrolet

45

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

HYAK Motorsports

Chevrolet

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

60

Ryan Preece

RFK Racing

Ford

71

Michael McDowell

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

77

Carson Hocevar

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

88

Shane van Gisbergen

Trackhouse Racing

Chevrolet

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing

Chevrolet

# indicates Rookie of the Year contenders
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score NASCAR Cup Series points

Recommended Articles

feed

Published |Modified
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

Home/News