37 Cars on Entry List for Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead
NASCAR released the entry list for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400 on Monday afternoon, and there are no real surprises contained within the 37-car entry list.
All 36 Chartered entries are represented, and the No. 44 NY Racing Team, which is an "Open" entry, will compete this weekend with JJ Yeley as the driver of its Chevrolet.
All of the full-time drivers and teams, who have competed in each of the opening five races of the season are back again this weekend, including last weekend's race winner Josh Berry, who will again drive the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford Mustang Darkhorse.
Straight Talk Wireless 400 Entry List
Car
Driver
Team
Manufacturer
1
Ross Chastain
Trackhouse Racing
Chevrolet
2
Austin Cindric
Team Penske
Ford
3
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
4
Noah Gragson
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
5
Kyle Larson
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
6
Brad Keselowski
RFK Racing
Ford
7
Justin Haley
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
8
Kyle Busch
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
9
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
10
Ty Dillon
Kaulig Racing
Chevrolet
11
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
12
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
Ford
16
AJ Allmendinger
Kaulig Racing
Chevrolet
17
Chris Buescher
RFK Racing
Ford
19
Chase Briscoe
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
20
Christopher Bell
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
21
Josh Berry
Wood Brothers Racing
Ford
22
Joey Logano
Team Penske
Ford
23
Bubba Wallace
23XI Racing
Toyota
24
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
34
Todd Gilliland
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
35
Riley Herbst #
23XI Racing
Toyota
38
Zane Smith
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
41
Cole Custer
Haas Factory Team
Ford
42
John Hunter Nemechek
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Toyota
43
Erik Jones
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Toyota
44
JJ Yeley *
NY Racing Team
Chevrolet
45
Tyler Reddick
23XI Racing
Toyota
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
HYAK Motorsports
Chevrolet
48
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
51
Cody Ware
Rick Ware Racing
Ford
54
Ty Gibbs
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
60
Ryan Preece
RFK Racing
Ford
71
Michael McDowell
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
77
Carson Hocevar
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
88
Shane van Gisbergen
Trackhouse Racing
Chevrolet
99
Daniel Suarez
Trackhouse Racing
Chevrolet
# indicates Rookie of the Year contenders
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score NASCAR Cup Series points