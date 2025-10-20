Racing America Logo

37 Cars On Entry List In Final Race of Cup Series Playoffs Round of 8

Toby Christie

Nov 3, 2024; Martinsville, Virginia, USA; Close racing by NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez (99) and driver Austin Cindric (2) during the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway.
Nov 3, 2024; Martinsville, Virginia, USA; Close racing by NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez (99) and driver Austin Cindric (2) during the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Six drivers are set to battle it out for the final two spots available in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 in Sunday's Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway.

While Chase Briscoe, who won last weekend at Talladega Superspeedway, and Denny Hamlin, who won two weeks ago at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, know they are going to battle for the title in Phoenix, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, William Byron, Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, and Chase Elliott will have one last chance to secure their place to fight for the Bill France Cup.

Related: NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Grid After Talladega

Heading into the race, Bell sits 37 points above the Playoff cutline, while Larson is 36 points to the good. However, a win by any of the other four drivers below the cutline would result in the elimination of either Bell or Larson. So, it'll be anxiety for both drivers throughout the entirety of the race.

As those six drivers attempt to lock into the Championship 4, they will have to navigate through a field of 37 cars in Sunday's 500-lap race around the 0.526-mile paperclip.

The lone unexpected entry on the entry list this week is Casey Mears, who will reprise his role as the driver of the No. 66 Garage 66 Ford Mustang Dark Horse, which will carry sponsorship from SI Yachts.

Mears, who will notch his fourth start of the season, is attempting to get his career starts total to 500 in NASCAR Cup Series competition. With a start at Martinsville on Sunday, the 2007 Coca-Cola 600 race winner, will be just seven starts shy of the milestone.

Here is the complete entry list for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway (Race 35 of 36):

Car

Driver

Team

Sponsor

Manufacturer

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing

Moose Fraternity

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Menards / Richmond Water Heaters

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Bass Pro Shops / Winchester Waterfowl

Chevrolet

4*

Noah Gragson

Front Row Motorsports

Farm Rich

Ford

5

Kyle Larson (P)

Hendrick Motorsports

HendrickCars.com

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

BuildSubmarines.com

Ford

7

Justin Haley

Spire Motorsports

NationsGuard

Chevrolet

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

BetMGM

Chevrolet

9

Chase Elliott (P)

Hendrick Motorsports

Llumar

Chevrolet

10

Ty Dillon

Kaulig Racing

Grizzly Nicotine Pouches

Chevrolet

11

Denny Hamlin (P)

Joe Gibbs Racing

King's Hawaiian

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney (P)

Team Penske

Discount Tire

Ford

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

Black's Tire

Chevrolet

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Kroger / Core Power

Ford

19

Chase Briscoe (P)

Joe Gibbs Racing

Bass Pro Shops

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell (P)

Joe Gibbs Racing

Coofandy Menswear

Toyota

21

Josh Berry

Wood Brothers Racing

Motorcraft / Quick Lane

Ford

22

Joey Logano (P)

Team Penske

Shell Pennzoil

Ford

23*

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Xfinity Mobile

Toyota

24

William Byron (P)

Hendrick Motorsports

Cincinnati

Chevrolet

34*

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Grillo's Pickles

Ford

35*

Riley Herbst #

23XI Racing

Monster Energy Zero Sugar

Toyota

38*

Zane Smith

Front Row Motorsports

Long John Silver's

Ford

41

Cole Custer

Haas Factory Team

Texas A&M University

Ford

42

John Hunter Nemechek

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Pye Barker Fire & Safety

Toyota

43

Erik Jones

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Dollar Tree

Toyota

45*

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

Chumba Casino

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Hyak Motorsports

TBA

Chevrolet

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Ally

Chevrolet

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

Rexzilla/Kick.com

Ford

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

Monster Energy

Toyota

60

Ryan Preece

RFK Racing

Castrol / TravelCenters of America

Ford

66*

Casey Mears (i)

Garage 66

SI Yachts

Ford

71

Michael McDowell

Spire Motorsports

Gainbridge / WIMNA

Chevrolet

77

Carson Hocevar

Spire Motorsports

Modo Casino

Chevrolet

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

Trackhouse Racing

SafetyCulture

Chevrolet

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing

Jockey Infinite Cool Underwear

Chevrolet

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

Home/News