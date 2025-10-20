37 Cars On Entry List In Final Race of Cup Series Playoffs Round of 8
Six drivers are set to battle it out for the final two spots available in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 in Sunday's Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway.
While Chase Briscoe, who won last weekend at Talladega Superspeedway, and Denny Hamlin, who won two weeks ago at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, know they are going to battle for the title in Phoenix, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, William Byron, Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, and Chase Elliott will have one last chance to secure their place to fight for the Bill France Cup.
Heading into the race, Bell sits 37 points above the Playoff cutline, while Larson is 36 points to the good. However, a win by any of the other four drivers below the cutline would result in the elimination of either Bell or Larson. So, it'll be anxiety for both drivers throughout the entirety of the race.
As those six drivers attempt to lock into the Championship 4, they will have to navigate through a field of 37 cars in Sunday's 500-lap race around the 0.526-mile paperclip.
The lone unexpected entry on the entry list this week is Casey Mears, who will reprise his role as the driver of the No. 66 Garage 66 Ford Mustang Dark Horse, which will carry sponsorship from SI Yachts.
Mears, who will notch his fourth start of the season, is attempting to get his career starts total to 500 in NASCAR Cup Series competition. With a start at Martinsville on Sunday, the 2007 Coca-Cola 600 race winner, will be just seven starts shy of the milestone.
Here is the complete entry list for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway (Race 35 of 36):
Car
Driver
Team
Sponsor
Manufacturer
1
Ross Chastain
Trackhouse Racing
Moose Fraternity
Chevrolet
2
Austin Cindric
Team Penske
Menards / Richmond Water Heaters
Ford
3
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
Bass Pro Shops / Winchester Waterfowl
Chevrolet
4*
Noah Gragson
Front Row Motorsports
Farm Rich
Ford
5
Kyle Larson (P)
Hendrick Motorsports
HendrickCars.com
Chevrolet
6
Brad Keselowski
RFK Racing
BuildSubmarines.com
Ford
7
Justin Haley
Spire Motorsports
NationsGuard
Chevrolet
8
Kyle Busch
Richard Childress Racing
BetMGM
Chevrolet
9
Chase Elliott (P)
Hendrick Motorsports
Llumar
Chevrolet
10
Ty Dillon
Kaulig Racing
Grizzly Nicotine Pouches
Chevrolet
11
Denny Hamlin (P)
Joe Gibbs Racing
King's Hawaiian
Toyota
12
Ryan Blaney (P)
Team Penske
Discount Tire
Ford
16
AJ Allmendinger
Kaulig Racing
Black's Tire
Chevrolet
17
Chris Buescher
RFK Racing
Kroger / Core Power
Ford
19
Chase Briscoe (P)
Joe Gibbs Racing
Bass Pro Shops
Toyota
20
Christopher Bell (P)
Joe Gibbs Racing
Coofandy Menswear
Toyota
21
Josh Berry
Wood Brothers Racing
Motorcraft / Quick Lane
Ford
22
Joey Logano (P)
Team Penske
Shell Pennzoil
Ford
23*
Bubba Wallace
23XI Racing
Xfinity Mobile
Toyota
24
William Byron (P)
Hendrick Motorsports
Cincinnati
Chevrolet
34*
Todd Gilliland
Front Row Motorsports
Grillo's Pickles
Ford
35*
Riley Herbst #
23XI Racing
Monster Energy Zero Sugar
Toyota
38*
Zane Smith
Front Row Motorsports
Long John Silver's
Ford
41
Cole Custer
Haas Factory Team
Texas A&M University
Ford
42
John Hunter Nemechek
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Pye Barker Fire & Safety
Toyota
43
Erik Jones
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Dollar Tree
Toyota
45*
Tyler Reddick
23XI Racing
Chumba Casino
Toyota
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Hyak Motorsports
TBA
Chevrolet
48
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
Ally
Chevrolet
51
Cody Ware
Rick Ware Racing
Rexzilla/Kick.com
Ford
54
Ty Gibbs
Joe Gibbs Racing
Monster Energy
Toyota
60
Ryan Preece
RFK Racing
Castrol / TravelCenters of America
Ford
66*
Casey Mears (i)
Garage 66
SI Yachts
Ford
71
Michael McDowell
Spire Motorsports
Gainbridge / WIMNA
Chevrolet
77
Carson Hocevar
Spire Motorsports
Modo Casino
Chevrolet
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
Trackhouse Racing
SafetyCulture
Chevrolet
99
Daniel Suarez
Trackhouse Racing
Jockey Infinite Cool Underwear
Chevrolet