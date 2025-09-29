Racing America Logo

37 Cars to Compete at Roval in Playoffs Round of 12 Elimination Race

Toby Christie

Peter Casey-Imagn Images

There are 37 cars on the preliminary entry list for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America Roval 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. NASCAR officially revealed the list on Monday afternoon.

The race, which will serve as the final race of the Round of 12 of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs will include the No. 66 Garage 66 Ford Mustang Dark Horse, driven by Josh Bilicki. This is the lone "notable" entry on the list this week as the other 36 entries are the usual full-time suspects in the series.

Related: NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Standings

Chase Elliott, last weekend's race-winner at Kansas Speedway, will return behind the wheel of the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, which will be sponsored by UniFirst this weekend. Elliott, a Playoff contender, is racing stress-free this weekend as he secured his advancement to the Round of 8 with his win a week ago.

Ryan Blaney, who took a win a couple of weekends ago at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, is the other Playoff driver, who knows for sure he will advance to the Round of 8, regardless of the result of Sunday's race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

Here is the official entry list for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America Roval 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. Race 32 of 36.

Car

Driver

Team

Sponsor

OEM

1

Ross Chastain (P)

Trackhouse Racing

Busch Light

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric (P)

Team Penske

TBA

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Titan Risk Solutions

Chevrolet

4*

Noah Gragson

Front Row Motorsports

Rush Truck Centers

Ford

5

Kyle Larson (P)

Hendrick Motorsports

HendrickCars.com

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Castrol

Ford

7

Justin Haley

Spire Motorsports

Gainbridge STEM

Chevrolet

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

Bank OZK

Chevrolet

9

Chase Elliott (P)

Hendrick Motorsports

UniFirst

Chevrolet

10

Ty Dillon

Kaulig Racing

Sea Best

Chevrolet

11

Denny Hamlin (P)

Joe Gibbs Racing

Progressive

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney (P)

Team Penske

TBA

Ford

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

Celsius

Chevrolet

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Fifth Third Bank

Ford

19

Chase Briscoe (P)

Joe Gibbs Racing

Bass Pro Shops

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell (P)

Joe Gibbs Racing

DeWalt

Toyota

21

Josh Berry

Wood Brothers Racing

DEX Imaging

Ford

22

Joey Logano (P)

Team Penske

TBA

Ford

23*

Bubba Wallace (P)

23XI Racing

Leidos

Toyota

24

William Byron (P)

Hendrick Motorsports

Valvoline Blood Cancer United

Chevrolet

34*

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Love's Travel Stops

Ford

35

Riley Herbst #

23XI Racing

Monster Energy Zero Sugar

Toyota

38*

Zane Smith

Front Row Motorsports

Long John Silver's

Ford

41

Cole Custer

Haas Factory Team

HaasTooling.com

Ford

42

John Hunter Nemechek

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Family Dollar

Toyota

43

Erik Jones

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

TriState Vacuum & Rental LLC

Toyota

45*

Tyler Reddick (P) #

23XI Racing

Jordan Brand

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

HYAK Motorsports

TBA

Chevrolet

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Ally

Chevrolet

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

Parts Plus - Pronto

Ford

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

Monster Energy

Toyota

60

Ryan Preece

RFK Racing

Kroger / Totino's Ultimate

Ford

66*

Josh Bilicki (i)

Garage 66

TBA

Ford

71

Michael McDowell

Spire Motorsports

Delaware Life / FIG

Chevrolet

77

Carson Hocevar

Spire Motorsports

Modo Casino

Chevrolet

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

Trackhouse Racing

WeatherTech

Chevrolet

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing

Choice Privileges

Chevrolet

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

Home/News