37 Cars to Compete at Roval in Playoffs Round of 12 Elimination Race
There are 37 cars on the preliminary entry list for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America Roval 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. NASCAR officially revealed the list on Monday afternoon.
The race, which will serve as the final race of the Round of 12 of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs will include the No. 66 Garage 66 Ford Mustang Dark Horse, driven by Josh Bilicki. This is the lone "notable" entry on the list this week as the other 36 entries are the usual full-time suspects in the series.
Chase Elliott, last weekend's race-winner at Kansas Speedway, will return behind the wheel of the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, which will be sponsored by UniFirst this weekend. Elliott, a Playoff contender, is racing stress-free this weekend as he secured his advancement to the Round of 8 with his win a week ago.
Ryan Blaney, who took a win a couple of weekends ago at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, is the other Playoff driver, who knows for sure he will advance to the Round of 8, regardless of the result of Sunday's race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.
Here is the official entry list for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America Roval 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. Race 32 of 36.
Car
Driver
Team
Sponsor
OEM
1
Ross Chastain (P)
Trackhouse Racing
Busch Light
Chevrolet
2
Austin Cindric (P)
Team Penske
TBA
Ford
3
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
Titan Risk Solutions
Chevrolet
4*
Noah Gragson
Front Row Motorsports
Rush Truck Centers
Ford
5
Kyle Larson (P)
Hendrick Motorsports
HendrickCars.com
Chevrolet
6
Brad Keselowski
RFK Racing
Castrol
Ford
7
Justin Haley
Spire Motorsports
Gainbridge STEM
Chevrolet
8
Kyle Busch
Richard Childress Racing
Bank OZK
Chevrolet
9
Chase Elliott (P)
Hendrick Motorsports
UniFirst
Chevrolet
10
Ty Dillon
Kaulig Racing
Sea Best
Chevrolet
11
Denny Hamlin (P)
Joe Gibbs Racing
Progressive
Toyota
12
Ryan Blaney (P)
Team Penske
TBA
Ford
16
AJ Allmendinger
Kaulig Racing
Celsius
Chevrolet
17
Chris Buescher
RFK Racing
Fifth Third Bank
Ford
19
Chase Briscoe (P)
Joe Gibbs Racing
Bass Pro Shops
Toyota
20
Christopher Bell (P)
Joe Gibbs Racing
DeWalt
Toyota
21
Josh Berry
Wood Brothers Racing
DEX Imaging
Ford
22
Joey Logano (P)
Team Penske
TBA
Ford
23*
Bubba Wallace (P)
23XI Racing
Leidos
Toyota
24
William Byron (P)
Hendrick Motorsports
Valvoline Blood Cancer United
Chevrolet
34*
Todd Gilliland
Front Row Motorsports
Love's Travel Stops
Ford
35
Riley Herbst #
23XI Racing
Monster Energy Zero Sugar
Toyota
38*
Zane Smith
Front Row Motorsports
Long John Silver's
Ford
41
Cole Custer
Haas Factory Team
HaasTooling.com
Ford
42
John Hunter Nemechek
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Family Dollar
Toyota
43
Erik Jones
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
TriState Vacuum & Rental LLC
Toyota
45*
Tyler Reddick (P) #
23XI Racing
Jordan Brand
Toyota
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
HYAK Motorsports
TBA
Chevrolet
48
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
Ally
Chevrolet
51
Cody Ware
Rick Ware Racing
Parts Plus - Pronto
Ford
54
Ty Gibbs
Joe Gibbs Racing
Monster Energy
Toyota
60
Ryan Preece
RFK Racing
Kroger / Totino's Ultimate
Ford
66*
Josh Bilicki (i)
Garage 66
TBA
Ford
71
Michael McDowell
Spire Motorsports
Delaware Life / FIG
Chevrolet
77
Carson Hocevar
Spire Motorsports
Modo Casino
Chevrolet
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
Trackhouse Racing
WeatherTech
Chevrolet
99
Daniel Suarez
Trackhouse Racing
Choice Privileges
Chevrolet