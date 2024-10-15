37 on Entry List for NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas
On Monday, NASCAR released the preliminary entry list for Sunday's South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the first race in the semi-final round of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.
This weekend, there will be 37 cars making the trip across the country to the 1.5-mile intermediate oval of Las Vegas Motor Speedway, located in Las Vegas, Nevada. Of the teams on the preliminary entry list, 36 of them possess a NASCAR Cup Series charter, and thus would be guaranteed into the event should there be more than 40 entries.
The only non-chartered team entered in Sunday's 400-mile contest belongs to seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, who will drive the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE for LEGACY MOTOR CLUB.
Other notables include Cody Ware, who returns to the seat of the No. 15 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for the first time since Talladega. Shane Van Gisbergen will make another conquest in the NASCAR Cup Series this weekend, driving the No. 16 Chevrolet Camaro for Kaulig Racing.
Kyle Larson, who captured the victory in last Sunday's Bank of America ROVAL 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL, has won the last two NASCAR Cup Series events at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Entry
Car No.
Driver
Team
1
1
Ross Chastain
Trackhouse Racing
2
2
Austin Cindric
Team Penske
3
3
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
4
4
Josh Berry #
Stewart-Haas Racing
5
5
Kyle Larson (P)
Hendrick Motorsports
6
6
Brad Keselowski
RFK Racing
7
7
Justin Haley
Spire Motorsports
8
8
Kyle Busch
Richard Childress Racing
9
9
Chase Elliott (P)
Hendrick Motorsports
10
10
Noah Gragson
Stewart-Haas Racing
11
11
Denny Hamlin (P)
Joe Gibbs Racing
12
12
Ryan Blaney (P)
Team Penske
13
14
Chase Briscoe
Stewart-Haas Racing
14
15
Cody Ware
Rick Ware Racing
15
16
Shane Van Gisbergen (i)
Kaulig Racing
16
17
Chris Buescher
RFK Racing
17
19
Martin Truex Jr.
Joe Gibbs Racing
18
20
Christopher Bell (P)
Joe Gibbs Racing
19
21
Harrison Burton
Wood Brothers Racing
20
22
Joey Logano (P)
Team Penske
21
23
Bubba Wallace
23XI Racing
22
24
William Byron (P)
Hendrick Motorsports
23
31
Daniel Hemric
Kaulig Racing
24
34
Michael McDowell
Front Row Motorsports
25
38
Todd Gilliland
Front Row Motorsports
26
41
Ryan Preece
Stewart-Haas Racing
27
42
John Hunter Nemechek
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
28
43
Erik Jones
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
29
45
Tyler Reddick (P)
23XI Racing
30
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
JTG Daugherty Racing
31
48
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
32
51
Corey LaJoie
Rick Ware Racing
33
54
Ty Gibbs
Joe Gibbs Racing
34
71
Zane Smith #
Spire Motorsports
35
77
Carson Hocevar #
Spire Motorsports
36
84
Jimmie Johnson
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
37
99
Daniel Suarez (P)
Trackhouse Racing