Racing America Logo

37 on Entry List for NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas

Kyle Larson, last week's winner and defending Las Vegas winner, highlights the entry list for Sunday's South Point 400, which includes 37 entries.

Joseph Srigley

Mar 3, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) during the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Mar 3, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) during the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

On Monday, NASCAR released the preliminary entry list for Sunday's South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the first race in the semi-final round of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

This weekend, there will be 37 cars making the trip across the country to the 1.5-mile intermediate oval of Las Vegas Motor Speedway, located in Las Vegas, Nevada. Of the teams on the preliminary entry list, 36 of them possess a NASCAR Cup Series charter, and thus would be guaranteed into the event should there be more than 40 entries.

The only non-chartered team entered in Sunday's 400-mile contest belongs to seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, who will drive the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE for LEGACY MOTOR CLUB.

Other notables include Cody Ware, who returns to the seat of the No. 15 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for the first time since Talladega. Shane Van Gisbergen will make another conquest in the NASCAR Cup Series this weekend, driving the No. 16 Chevrolet Camaro for Kaulig Racing.

Kyle Larson, who captured the victory in last Sunday's Bank of America ROVAL 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL, has won the last two NASCAR Cup Series events at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Entry

Car No.

Driver

Team

1

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing

2

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

3

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

4

4

Josh Berry #

Stewart-Haas Racing

5

5

Kyle Larson (P)

Hendrick Motorsports

6

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

7

7

Justin Haley

Spire Motorsports

8

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

9

9

Chase Elliott (P)

Hendrick Motorsports

10

10

Noah Gragson

Stewart-Haas Racing

11

11

Denny Hamlin (P)

Joe Gibbs Racing

12

12

Ryan Blaney (P)

Team Penske

13

14

Chase Briscoe

Stewart-Haas Racing

14

15

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

15

16

Shane Van Gisbergen (i)

Kaulig Racing

16

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

17

19

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

18

20

Christopher Bell (P)

Joe Gibbs Racing

19

21

Harrison Burton

Wood Brothers Racing

20

22

Joey Logano (P)

Team Penske

21

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

22

24

William Byron (P)

Hendrick Motorsports

23

31

Daniel Hemric

Kaulig Racing

24

34

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

25

38

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

26

41

Ryan Preece

Stewart-Haas Racing

27

42

John Hunter Nemechek

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

28

43

Erik Jones

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

29

45

Tyler Reddick (P)

23XI Racing

30

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

31

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

32

51

Corey LaJoie

Rick Ware Racing

33

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

34

71

Zane Smith #

Spire Motorsports

35

77

Carson Hocevar #

Spire Motorsports

36

84

Jimmie Johnson

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

37

99

Daniel Suarez (P)

Trackhouse Racing

Published
Joseph Srigley
JOSEPH SRIGLEY

Home/News