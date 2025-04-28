Racing America Logo

38 Drivers on NASCAR Cup Series Entry List for Texas

Joseph Srigley

There are 38 drivers on the preliminary entry list for Sunday’s Würth 400 Presented by LIQUID MOLI at Texas Motor Speedway, the 11th event of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series campaign.

In addition to the 36 Chartered teams, which are required to enter every single NASCAR Cup Series event, there are two Open entries that will also take on the 1.5-mile intermediate racetrack located in Fort Worth, Texas.

Austin Cindric, who narrowly beat out Ryan Preece for the victory in Sunday’s Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, will return to the series looking for his first career victory on a mile-and-a-half in the NASCAR Cup Series. Cindric will drive the No. 2 Discount Tire Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Team Penske.

The two Open entries on the entry list for Sunday’s 400-mile contest are the No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet, which will be driven by Jesse Love and sponsored by C4 Ultimate Energy, as well as Chad Finchum, who will drive the No. 66 Hart HVAC Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Garage 66.

Car

Driver

Team

Manufacturer

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

4

Noah Gragson

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Ford

7

Justin Haley

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

10

Ty Dillon

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Ford

19

Chase Briscoe

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

21

Josh Berry

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Toyota

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

34

Michael McDowell

Spire Motorsports

Ford

35

Riley Herbst #

23XI Racing

Toyota

38

Zane Smith

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

41

Cole Custer

Haas Factory Team

Ford

42

John Hunter Nemechek

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Toyota

43

Erik Jones

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Toyota

45

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

HYAK Motorsports

Chevrolet

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

60

Ryan Preece

RFK Racing

Ford

62

Jesse Love

Beard Motorsports

Chevrolet

66

Chad Finchum

Garage 66

Ford

71

Michael McDowell

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

77

Carson Hocevar

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

Trackhouse Racing

Chevrolet

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing

Chevrolet

Published
Joseph Srigley
JOSEPH SRIGLEY

Joseph Srigley covers NASCAR for TobyChristie.com, Racing America, and OnSI, and is the owner of the #SrigleyStats brand. With a higher education in the subjects of business, mathematics, and data analytics, Joseph is able to fully understand the inner workings of the sport through multiple points of perspective.

