38 Drivers on NASCAR Cup Series Entry List for Texas
There are 38 drivers on the preliminary entry list for Sunday’s Würth 400 Presented by LIQUID MOLI at Texas Motor Speedway, the 11th event of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series campaign.
In addition to the 36 Chartered teams, which are required to enter every single NASCAR Cup Series event, there are two Open entries that will also take on the 1.5-mile intermediate racetrack located in Fort Worth, Texas.
Austin Cindric, who narrowly beat out Ryan Preece for the victory in Sunday’s Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, will return to the series looking for his first career victory on a mile-and-a-half in the NASCAR Cup Series. Cindric will drive the No. 2 Discount Tire Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Team Penske.
The two Open entries on the entry list for Sunday’s 400-mile contest are the No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet, which will be driven by Jesse Love and sponsored by C4 Ultimate Energy, as well as Chad Finchum, who will drive the No. 66 Hart HVAC Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Garage 66.
Car
Driver
Team
Manufacturer
1
Ross Chastain
Trackhouse Racing
Chevrolet
2
Austin Cindric
Team Penske
Ford
3
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
4
Noah Gragson
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
5
Kyle Larson
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
6
Brad Keselowski
RFK Racing
Ford
7
Justin Haley
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
8
Kyle Busch
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
9
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
10
Ty Dillon
Kaulig Racing
Chevrolet
11
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
12
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
Ford
16
AJ Allmendinger
Kaulig Racing
Chevrolet
17
Chris Buescher
RFK Racing
Ford
19
Chase Briscoe
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
20
Christopher Bell
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
21
Josh Berry
Wood Brothers Racing
Ford
22
Joey Logano
Team Penske
Ford
23
Bubba Wallace
23XI Racing
Toyota
24
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
34
Michael McDowell
Spire Motorsports
Ford
35
Riley Herbst #
23XI Racing
Toyota
38
Zane Smith
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
41
Cole Custer
Haas Factory Team
Ford
42
John Hunter Nemechek
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Toyota
43
Erik Jones
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Toyota
45
Tyler Reddick
23XI Racing
Toyota
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
HYAK Motorsports
Chevrolet
48
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
51
Cody Ware
Rick Ware Racing
Ford
54
Ty Gibbs
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
60
Ryan Preece
RFK Racing
Ford
62
Jesse Love
Beard Motorsports
Chevrolet
66
Chad Finchum
Garage 66
Ford
71
Michael McDowell
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
77
Carson Hocevar
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
Trackhouse Racing
Chevrolet
99
Daniel Suarez
Trackhouse Racing
Chevrolet